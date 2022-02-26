This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5386, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree.
This course is part of the Developing Industrial Internet of Things Specialization
How to staff, plan and execute a project.
How to build a bill of materials for a product.
How to calibrate sensors and validate sensor measurements.
How hard drives and solid state drives operate.
University of Colorado Boulder
CU-Boulder is a dynamic community of scholars and learners on one of the most spectacular college campuses in the country. As one of 34 U.S. public institutions in the prestigious Association of American Universities (AAU), we have a proud tradition of academic excellence, with five Nobel laureates and more than 50 members of prestigious academic academies.
Project Planning and Staffing
In this module I share with you my experience in product planning, staffing and execution. You will perform a product tear down, write a paper about your tear down and build a bill of materials (BOM) for that product.
Sensors and File Systems
In this module you will learn about sensors, and in this case, a temperature sensor. You will learn how to calibrate and then validate that a temperature sensor is producing accurate results. We will study how data is stored on hard drives and solid state drives. We will take a brief look at file systems used to store large data sets.
Machine Learning
In this module we look at machine learning (ML), what it is and how it works. We take a look at a couple supervised learning algorithms and 1 unsupervised learning algorithm. No coding is required of you. Instead I provide working source code to you so you can play around with these algorithms. I wrap up by providing some examples of how ML can be used in the IIoT space.
Big Data Analytics
In this module you will learn about big data and why we want to study it. You will learn about issues that can arise with a data set and the importance of properly preparing data prior to a ML exercise.
Got good idea about predictive analysis and ML concepts used in IoT design
Brilliant course! A must for all the budding IoT professionals. Thanks Prof David, The University of Colorado and Coursera.
Very well designed and delivered Course. Thank you for the opportunity. Special Thanks to Prof Dave Sluiter
It's very knowledgable opportunity for me to learn deeply via good platform coursera.
The courses in this specialization can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5385-5387, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. Enroll here.
