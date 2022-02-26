About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 2 of 3 in the
Developing Industrial Internet of Things Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • How to staff, plan and execute a project.

  • How to build a bill of materials for a product.

  • How to calibrate sensors and validate sensor measurements.

  • How hard drives and solid state drives operate.

Course 2 of 3 in the
Developing Industrial Internet of Things Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 17 hours to complete
English

University of Colorado Boulder

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from University of Colorado Boulder. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

10 hours to complete

Project Planning and Staffing

10 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 112 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Sensors and File Systems

2 hours to complete
16 videos (Total 103 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Machine Learning

3 hours to complete
22 videos (Total 132 min)
Week
4

Week 4

2 hours to complete

Big Data Analytics

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 119 min)

About the Developing Industrial Internet of Things Specialization

Developing Industrial Internet of Things

