About the Course

This course can also be taken for academic credit as ECEA 5386, part of CU Boulder’s Master of Science in Electrical Engineering degree. This is part 2 of the specialization. In this course students will learn : * How to staff, plan and execute a project * How to build a bill of materials for a product * How to calibrate sensors and validate sensor measurements * How hard drives and solid state drives operate * How basic file systems operate, and types of file systems used to store big data * How machine learning algorithms work - a basic introduction * Why we want to study big data and how to prepare data for machine learning algorithms...

M

Feb 26, 2022

Brilliant course! A must for all the budding IoT professionals. Thanks Prof David, The University of Colorado and Coursera.

DB

Jul 6, 2020

Very well designed and delivered Course. Thank you for the opportunity. Special Thanks to Prof Dave Sluiter

By Andreu C

Feb 8, 2019

Más orientado a embedded systems

By Dr R B

Jul 7, 2020

By Ankit N

Jun 3, 2020

It was a good course to get a background and basic clearing while developing IIoT projects...

By kuwar p s

Jul 1, 2020

nice course

By Iqbal U K

Sep 19, 2020

Good One!

By Ziyade A A

Sep 30, 2020

good

By Vikram K V

Jul 24, 2020

Good

By Anni B

Apr 2, 2019

quizzes can be tougher.

great course!

100% history oriented.

By Roberto C

Sep 27, 2020

A good course by prof Dave Sluiter

By Ajaykanna k

Jun 13, 2020

Useful the course

By YAPARALA H V

Jul 10, 2020

Nice

By Mohanad K A

Sep 5, 2020

It,s general talk and not focused on the main topic industrial IOT

By UMAVATHI S

Jul 15, 2020

Thanks

By Manpreet S (

Feb 27, 2022

By 030_PRASHANT P

Aug 11, 2021

It's very knowledgable opportunity for me to learn deeply via good platform coursera.

By Amarjeet Y

Nov 12, 2021

g​ood

By Akella K M

Jul 6, 2021

Great course content!

By Sofien A

Jul 22, 2021

As IoT includes a lot of pratical challenge. i prefer that the session became a case studies other than lectures

