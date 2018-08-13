Chevron Left
Back to Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things by University System of Georgia

4.6
stars
2,071 ratings
554 reviews

About the Course

Welcome! You may have heard about the Internet of Things (IoT). But you may also have wondered about what it is. Or for that matter, what does it mean to you or an organization. This course is for you if you are curious about the most recent trends and activities in the internet capabilities and concerns about programmed devices. There are complexities and areas of necessary awareness when the industrial sector becomes connected to your home. Security policies and practices have not yet caught up to the internet capabilities of some of our most common products. The “connected home”, “consumer wearables”, or even an employee’s HVAC system may cause an unanticipated threat to your business environment. You will explore current security and privacy related concerns in each of these areas. Every module will include readings, videos, case studies, and a quiz to help make sure you understand the material and concepts we talk about. This course offers a place to learn, reflect, and plan for a smart community approach to IoT. Portions of this course may seem extremely technical in nature. That is because the “things” in IoT represents engineering. Try to grasp the concept in that case....

Top reviews

LB

Sep 27, 2020

It was really a beneficial course to compete this technical world..... And the syllabus was really good and it accumulate all major topics... Overall it is a best course to pursue on post graduate.

TT

Dec 25, 2020

I love this course. I have read a lot of information on IOT and I think the future with IOT devices will be great but not without security risks and challenges that have to be dealt with

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 546 Reviews for Cybersecurity and the Internet of Things

By Shoham R

Aug 13, 2018

I find it very strange that adding together a few PDF's classifies as a course.

There are no interesting assignments, the amount of video content is low and you're left with almost only reading assignments.

This course is very general and should be taken only if you know absolutely nothing about IoT and you don't want any video lectures.

By Patrick K

Jan 23, 2017

This module gave me basic understanding on the IoT concepts and the relative security issues associated. It gave me confidence in the field and steps to learning more about this topic.

By Thomas H

Oct 16, 2016

Very nice course. Usefull lessons for my daily business. I have learned plenty of new things about IoT and of course all possible risks. Many thanks.

By Madhu T

Apr 9, 2017

A Very Good Course with rich contents and materials. Strongly recommend to anyone getting started with IOT and Cybersecurity.

By Shynar M

Oct 26, 2019

Thank you very much for such an interesting course. Everything was interesting and informative.

By course_junkie

Nov 29, 2016

Great course to give the principal of the cybersecurity and IoT

By Carlos H C R

Oct 20, 2016

Exclent course, I recomend it to everyone!

By Sui G

May 15, 2018

This course presents a comprehensive introduction to IoT in general, covering the various enabling and limiting technologies. While issues surrounding privacy and security are discussed, it was at an introductory level.

It has provided me with an excellent foundation in IoT technologies and applications which I can now build on.

By SHAFIN K B S

May 8, 2020

This piece of course is really helped me what are the merits and demerits of using IoT in our day to day life. It helped me gain a lot of knowledge about different types of sensors. As an instrumentation it will definitely useful for me in my upcoming academic years and also for my project works too.

-Thanks

By Meghana E

Jun 30, 2020

It is very useful online course where u can learn about internet of things and wearable technologies and how they are connected with cyber security protocols in real life.

By Dr. A S

May 3, 2020

The course has been beautifully designed to highlight the use, challenges and future of IoT and sensor devices in the coming future. I strungly recommend the course

By Amitesh S

Oct 26, 2019

really informative course

By Israr A

Jun 22, 2018

such an amazing and informative course.

By Patricio L M

Oct 19, 2017

Excellent materials!

By PATEL H K

Sep 17, 2019

Awesome Course!!

By Nguyen T A

Sep 2, 2019

Perfect lesson

By Michael A

Feb 22, 2021

The "course" was mainly a compilation of web articles with quiz questions on those articles. There was little if any actual instruction. Further, IoT is a rapidly evolving technology yet most of the articles are from 2014-2016, so the course really needs to be updated. Last, several of the hyperlinks to the blogs wouldn't go to the actual blog post, just the main page and I could never find the actual article because they didn't give the title or date so I couldn't read them. That said, I did learn some things about IoT.

By Fahim Y

May 6, 2020

The sound before and after every video is very annoying and also the sound of changing a slide and clicking on something in the video, the overall sound actually.

The main problem is, the number of video content is very low. Most of the content here is reading. Going through a paper is very much time consuming and boring. To pass the test, we had to go through those papers line by line. It's very much boring. I don't think it's the perfect way of learning something. people will loss interest.

By tf89

Jul 29, 2017

Thoroughly enjoyed this course, I found the content and the range of different assignments very appealing. I also liked the weekly deadlines, without those it's unlikely I'd have got through the course so quickly. Thanks for everyone who have been involved in designing this course!

By Mike R J

Dec 3, 2019

This course actually works unlike Cybersecurity and the X-Factor which doesn't allow any of free audit level users to submit any of the written assignments. Additionally I passed the first quiz the first time just like this course but screw the University System of Georgia.

By Lakshmi I B

Sep 28, 2020

It was really a beneficial course to compete this technical world..... And the syllabus was really good and it accumulate all major topics... Overall it is a best course to pursue on post graduate.

By Timothy K T

Dec 26, 2020

I love this course. I have read a lot of information on IOT and I think the future with IOT devices will be great but not without security risks and challenges that have to be dealt with

By kumar R

May 6, 2020

The course provided me with lot of new information about where IoT devices are going to bring changes in our daily to life and how it is important to secure these valuable datas.

By Andrei N F

Feb 15, 2019

This course is very interesting and you could learn a lot of new things and I think that it is very helpfull.

By Ramon C

Jan 15, 2017

Thanks for all the team of this course. Good job

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder