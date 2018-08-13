LB
Sep 27, 2020
It was really a beneficial course to compete this technical world..... And the syllabus was really good and it accumulate all major topics... Overall it is a best course to pursue on post graduate.
TT
Dec 25, 2020
I love this course. I have read a lot of information on IOT and I think the future with IOT devices will be great but not without security risks and challenges that have to be dealt with
By Shoham R•
Aug 13, 2018
I find it very strange that adding together a few PDF's classifies as a course.
There are no interesting assignments, the amount of video content is low and you're left with almost only reading assignments.
This course is very general and should be taken only if you know absolutely nothing about IoT and you don't want any video lectures.
By Patrick K•
Jan 23, 2017
This module gave me basic understanding on the IoT concepts and the relative security issues associated. It gave me confidence in the field and steps to learning more about this topic.
By Thomas H•
Oct 16, 2016
Very nice course. Usefull lessons for my daily business. I have learned plenty of new things about IoT and of course all possible risks. Many thanks.
By Madhu T•
Apr 9, 2017
A Very Good Course with rich contents and materials. Strongly recommend to anyone getting started with IOT and Cybersecurity.
By Shynar M•
Oct 26, 2019
Thank you very much for such an interesting course. Everything was interesting and informative.
By course_junkie•
Nov 29, 2016
Great course to give the principal of the cybersecurity and IoT
By Carlos H C R•
Oct 20, 2016
Exclent course, I recomend it to everyone!
By Sui G•
May 15, 2018
This course presents a comprehensive introduction to IoT in general, covering the various enabling and limiting technologies. While issues surrounding privacy and security are discussed, it was at an introductory level.
It has provided me with an excellent foundation in IoT technologies and applications which I can now build on.
By SHAFIN K B S•
May 8, 2020
This piece of course is really helped me what are the merits and demerits of using IoT in our day to day life. It helped me gain a lot of knowledge about different types of sensors. As an instrumentation it will definitely useful for me in my upcoming academic years and also for my project works too.
-Thanks
By Meghana E•
Jun 30, 2020
It is very useful online course where u can learn about internet of things and wearable technologies and how they are connected with cyber security protocols in real life.
By Dr. A S•
May 3, 2020
The course has been beautifully designed to highlight the use, challenges and future of IoT and sensor devices in the coming future. I strungly recommend the course
By Amitesh S•
Oct 26, 2019
really informative course
By Israr A•
Jun 22, 2018
such an amazing and informative course.
By Patricio L M•
Oct 19, 2017
Excellent materials!
By PATEL H K•
Sep 17, 2019
Awesome Course!!
By Nguyen T A•
Sep 2, 2019
Perfect lesson
By Michael A•
Feb 22, 2021
The "course" was mainly a compilation of web articles with quiz questions on those articles. There was little if any actual instruction. Further, IoT is a rapidly evolving technology yet most of the articles are from 2014-2016, so the course really needs to be updated. Last, several of the hyperlinks to the blogs wouldn't go to the actual blog post, just the main page and I could never find the actual article because they didn't give the title or date so I couldn't read them. That said, I did learn some things about IoT.
By Fahim Y•
May 6, 2020
The sound before and after every video is very annoying and also the sound of changing a slide and clicking on something in the video, the overall sound actually.
The main problem is, the number of video content is very low. Most of the content here is reading. Going through a paper is very much time consuming and boring. To pass the test, we had to go through those papers line by line. It's very much boring. I don't think it's the perfect way of learning something. people will loss interest.
By tf89•
Jul 29, 2017
Thoroughly enjoyed this course, I found the content and the range of different assignments very appealing. I also liked the weekly deadlines, without those it's unlikely I'd have got through the course so quickly. Thanks for everyone who have been involved in designing this course!
By Mike R J•
Dec 3, 2019
This course actually works unlike Cybersecurity and the X-Factor which doesn't allow any of free audit level users to submit any of the written assignments. Additionally I passed the first quiz the first time just like this course but screw the University System of Georgia.
By Lakshmi I B•
Sep 28, 2020
By Timothy K T•
Dec 26, 2020
By kumar R•
May 6, 2020
The course provided me with lot of new information about where IoT devices are going to bring changes in our daily to life and how it is important to secure these valuable datas.
By Andrei N F•
Feb 15, 2019
This course is very interesting and you could learn a lot of new things and I think that it is very helpfull.
By Ramon C•
Jan 15, 2017
Thanks for all the team of this course. Good job