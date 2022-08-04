With growing age, income, and ethnic diversity, customer expectations are also becoming more diverse. Therefore, it is becoming difficult to satisfy all customers with growing but divergent expectations. This course, taught by Professor Jagdish Sheth, 2020 Padma Bhushan Award winner for Literature and Education, suggests shaping customer expectations is as, if not more, important than exceeding customer expectations. There are three strategies to manage customer expectations: abandon the customer, accommodate the customer, and adjust customer expectations. Since not all customers are profitable, one must link managing customer expectations with profitability outcomes.
This course is part of the Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Skills you will gain
- 4. Learn from human resource functions how to shape customer expectations in the same way that HR shapes employee expectations
- 5. Understand why abandoning customers with unrealistic expectations improves the bottom line
- 3. Understand why shaping customer expectations requires a unique skillset
- 2. Understand why customers’ attitudes are becoming more divergent
- 1. Learn how to segment based on customer expectations
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
3 hours to complete
How to Manage Diverging Customer Expectations (parts 1 and 2)
3 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
4 hours to complete
How to Manage Diverging Customer Expectations (parts 3 and 4)
4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
