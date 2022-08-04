About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

At least two to three years of work experience and no graduate degree is recommended.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • 4. Learn from human resource functions how to shape customer expectations in the same way that HR shapes employee expectations
  • 5. Understand why abandoning customers with unrealistic expectations improves the bottom line
  • 3. Understand why shaping customer expectations requires a unique skillset
  • 2. Understand why customers’ attitudes are becoming more divergent
  • 1. Learn how to segment based on customer expectations
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 4 in the
Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

At least two to three years of work experience and no graduate degree is recommended.

Approx. 7 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

Placeholder

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
3 hours to complete

How to Manage Diverging Customer Expectations (parts 1 and 2)

3 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 67 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
4 hours to complete

How to Manage Diverging Customer Expectations (parts 3 and 4)

4 hours to complete
21 videos (Total 60 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization

Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Popular Courses and Certifications

Popular collections and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Placeholder
Placeholder
Placeholder