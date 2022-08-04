Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing Customer Expectations with Jagdish Sheth by University System of Georgia
About the Course
With growing age, income, and ethnic diversity, customer expectations are also becoming more diverse. Therefore, it is becoming difficult to satisfy all customers with growing but divergent expectations. This course, taught by Professor Jagdish Sheth, 2020 Padma Bhushan Award winner for Literature and Education, suggests shaping customer expectations is as, if not more, important than exceeding customer expectations. There are three strategies to manage customer expectations: abandon the customer, accommodate the customer, and adjust customer expectations. Since not all customers are profitable, one must link managing customer expectations with profitability outcomes....