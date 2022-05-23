About this Course

Course 8 of 8 in the
Six Sigma Black Belt Specialization
Approx. 10 hours to complete
English
University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Common DFSS Methodologies

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Design for X

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 9 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Robust Design

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Retained Knowledge

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min)

About the Six Sigma Black Belt Specialization

Six Sigma Black Belt

