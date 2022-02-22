By Michele P D L•
Feb 22, 2022
They ask for projects without building up to it, there's no room for a step-by-step exercises. Theoretically I'm no six sigma expert and that's why I'm here. The same thing was with the other BELTS specialization. So, when do they teach anything or give anything to practice? Never. So disappointed in this course.
By Damien R•
Jun 2, 2021
Very short and theoretical.
Also, the voice is difficult to understand, and subtitles come with mistakes.
I was very disappointed.