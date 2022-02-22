Chevron Left
DFSS for the 6 σ Black Belt by University System of Georgia

About the Course

This course is designed for professionals interested in learning the principles of Lean Sigma, the DMAIC process and DFSS. This course is number 8 of 8 in this specialization dealing with topics in Design for Six Sigma Professionals with some completed coursework in statistics and a desire to drive continuous improvement within their organizations would find this course and the others in this specialization appealing. Method of assessment consists of several formative and summative quizzes and a multi-part peer reviewed project completion regiment....
By Michele P D L

Feb 22, 2022

They ask for projects without building up to it, there's no room for a step-by-step exercises. Theoretically I'm no six sigma expert and that's why I'm here. The same thing was with the other BELTS specialization. So, when do they teach anything or give anything to practice? Never. So disappointed in this course.

By Damien R

Jun 2, 2021

Very short and theoretical.

Also, the voice is difficult to understand, and subtitles come with mistakes.

I was very disappointed.

