Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 8 in the
Six Sigma Black Belt Specialization
Approx. 7 hours to complete
English
University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Fundamentals of Lean and Six Sigma

2 hours to complete
5 videos (Total 37 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Leadership

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 11 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Strategic Planning

1 hour to complete
4 videos (Total 23 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Common Financial Measures

1 hour to complete
5 videos (Total 27 min)

