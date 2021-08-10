Chevron Left
Learner Reviews & Feedback for Organization Planning and Development for the 6 σ Black Belt by University System of Georgia

About the Course

This course is designed for professionals interested in learning the principles of Lean Sigma, the DMAIC process and DFSS. This course is number 1 of 8 in this specialization dealing with topics in Organization Planning and Development. Professionals with some completed coursework in statistics and a desire to drive continuous improvement within their organizations would find this course and the others in this specialization appealing. Method of assessment consists of several formative and summative quizzes and a multi-part peer reviewed project completion regiment....

Top reviews

M

Dec 15, 2021

I do recommend this course for those who needs generic and holistic knowledge about lean six sigma

LF

Nov 17, 2021

It such a good material to enrich my knowledge related to Six Sigma Methodology..!

By Freddy E O S

Aug 10, 2021

Muy util, aprendi bastante con este curso corto pero concreto

By moussa m

Aug 7, 2021

v​ery informative course

By Nathaniel H J

Aug 6, 2021

thanks

By Samir G

Jun 15, 2021

Very Good learning

By RAJEEV S M

Sep 13, 2021

The course will strengthen the fundamental knowledge on the six sigma.

By CHEN Y C

Jan 23, 2022

more details and lecture materials as real cases would be better

By Kiran P

Jul 13, 2021

​Very informative course on six sigma black belt

By JOSSUE A A S

Jul 31, 2021

Didn't like David's modules; I felt that the powerpoint wasn't helpfull in understanding the topics fully. His narrative and the visuals lack correlation.

By Iulia S

Dec 9, 2021

The course is very interesting and has complete information.

I found it a bit difficult to follow in some parts due to style of the course (voice over slides - the voice was a bit too mechanical and this doesn't help concentration).

Overall, I highly recommend the course.

By Lenny H

Aug 27, 2021

This is a phenomenal course. I never encounter any course as clear as this one. The quiz also challenging means it is designed carefull to ensure key points are taken by the learners. Thank you very much for Kennesaw State University and Coursera team :) :) :)

By Muhammad G A

Dec 16, 2021

I​ do recommend this course for those who needs generic and holistic knowledge about lean six sigma

By Lukman F

Nov 18, 2021

It such a good material to enrich my knowledge related to Six Sigma Methodology..!

By Gokul P

Sep 16, 2021

The course was good but little lengthy and repetitive

By TEODORO R G L

Sep 5, 2021

THIS IS AN EXCELLENT COURSE WITH REALLY GOOD VIDEOS

By Minh C H

Oct 11, 2021

Very good course, easy to learn on Lean Six Sigma.

By Shubham R C

Dec 28, 2021

Ground foundations in great details.

By Pareshkumar A M

May 12, 2022

Good Understanding about DMAIC

By Muthukumar C

Nov 2, 2021

Very happy on the learning...

By Abdelmaksoud F

Dec 31, 2021

Good content, thank you !

By Adnen Z

Apr 8, 2022

Thank you very much

By Olu A O

Sep 1, 2021

​it’s a tough one

By AZIZ K

Aug 31, 2021

Good Course

By Deleted A

Feb 19, 2022

good

By Qais U A

Nov 7, 2021

nice

By NGUYEN V S

Sep 24, 2021

GOOD

