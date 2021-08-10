M
Dec 15, 2021
I do recommend this course for those who needs generic and holistic knowledge about lean six sigma
LF
Nov 17, 2021
It such a good material to enrich my knowledge related to Six Sigma Methodology..!
By Freddy E O S•
Aug 10, 2021
Muy util, aprendi bastante con este curso corto pero concreto
By moussa m•
Aug 7, 2021
very informative course
By Nathaniel H J•
Aug 6, 2021
thanks
By Samir G•
Jun 15, 2021
Very Good learning
By RAJEEV S M•
Sep 13, 2021
The course will strengthen the fundamental knowledge on the six sigma.
By CHEN Y C•
Jan 23, 2022
more details and lecture materials as real cases would be better
By Kiran P•
Jul 13, 2021
Very informative course on six sigma black belt
By JOSSUE A A S•
Jul 31, 2021
Didn't like David's modules; I felt that the powerpoint wasn't helpfull in understanding the topics fully. His narrative and the visuals lack correlation.
By Iulia S•
Dec 9, 2021
The course is very interesting and has complete information.
I found it a bit difficult to follow in some parts due to style of the course (voice over slides - the voice was a bit too mechanical and this doesn't help concentration).
Overall, I highly recommend the course.
By Lenny H•
Aug 27, 2021
This is a phenomenal course. I never encounter any course as clear as this one. The quiz also challenging means it is designed carefull to ensure key points are taken by the learners. Thank you very much for Kennesaw State University and Coursera team :) :) :)
By Muhammad G A•
Dec 16, 2021
By Lukman F•
Nov 18, 2021
By Gokul P•
Sep 16, 2021
The course was good but little lengthy and repetitive
By TEODORO R G L•
Sep 5, 2021
THIS IS AN EXCELLENT COURSE WITH REALLY GOOD VIDEOS
By Minh C H•
Oct 11, 2021
Very good course, easy to learn on Lean Six Sigma.
By Shubham R C•
Dec 28, 2021
Ground foundations in great details.
By Pareshkumar A M•
May 12, 2022
Good Understanding about DMAIC
By Muthukumar C•
Nov 2, 2021
Very happy on the learning...
By Abdelmaksoud F•
Dec 31, 2021
Good content, thank you !
By Adnen Z•
Apr 8, 2022
Thank you very much
By Olu A O•
Sep 1, 2021
it’s a tough one
By AZIZ K•
Aug 31, 2021
Good Course
By Deleted A•
Feb 19, 2022
good
By Qais U A•
Nov 7, 2021
nice
By NGUYEN V S•
Sep 24, 2021
GOOD