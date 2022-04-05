This course is designed for professionals interested in learning the principles of Lean Sigma, the DMAIC process and DFSS. This course is number 3 of 8 in this specialization dealing with topics in the Define Phase of Six Sigma
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Voice of the Customer
Business Case and Project Charter
Project Management Tools
Analytical Tools
About the Six Sigma Black Belt Specialization
In this Specialization, learners developed and furthered their understanding of the Six Sigma DMAIC process. This Specialization also explored the intersection between Six Sigma and Lean as well as developed enhanced understanding of the DMAIC process beyond the confines of Green Belt instruction by also including content in Organizational Planning and Development, Team Management, and Design for Six Sigma.
