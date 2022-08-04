This course is all about how to segment the market to take advantage of market heterogeneity. The course will review different bases for market segmentation including demographics, psychographics, and lifestyles. We will also review segmentation by product and price.
Skills you will gain
- Understand how demographics are used to segment the market
- Understand why market segmentation is important
- Understand the three market segments across all industries: premium then price and value
- Understand how psychographics can be used to segment the market based on different lifestyles
- Understand the difference between Ford’s Model T versus GE’s multiple brands
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Introduction to Segmenting the Market
2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
1 hour to complete
Seven Ways to Differentiate in Marketing
1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 43 min)
3 hours to complete
Positioning: Key to Successful Marketing
3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
