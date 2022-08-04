About this Course

Course 2 of 4 in the
Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

Undergraduate degree with some work experience is recommended.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Understand how demographics are used to segment the market
  • Understand why market segmentation is important
  • Understand the three market segments across all industries: premium then price and value
  • Understand how psychographics can be used to segment the market based on different lifestyles
  • Understand the difference between Ford’s Model T versus GE’s multiple brands
Course 2 of 4 in the
Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

Undergraduate degree with some work experience is recommended.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

Instructor

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Segmenting the Market

2 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 62 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week2
Week 2
1 hour to complete

Seven Ways to Differentiate in Marketing

1 hour to complete
9 videos (Total 43 min)
Week3
Week 3
3 hours to complete

Positioning: Key to Successful Marketing

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 35 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth Specialization

Creating a Differential Competitive Advantage -Jagdish Sheth

