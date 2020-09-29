Most organizations plan for routine operations, but what happens when unexpected events overtake the routine? This course examines contingency planning used to prepare for and manage non-normal operations, including cybersecurity incidents – like hacking attempts, web site defacement, denial of service attacks, information disclosures; a well as other natural and man-made cybersecurity disasters.
This course is part of the Managing Cybersecurity Specialization
Define and describe the components of a cybersecurity contingency planning program
Identify the components and structure of an effective cybersecurity incident response program
Identify the components and structure of an effective cybersecurity disaster recovery program
Define and describe recommended contingency strategies including data backup and recovery and continuity of cybersecurity operations
- Business Continuity
- Disaster Recovery
- Incident response planning
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Managing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters (Course 4)
Course learning objectives for Managing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters
Introduction to Contingency Planning (Module 4.1)
Learning objectives for Introduction to Contingency Planning
Incident Response (Module 4.2)
Learning objectives for the module Incident Response
Disaster Recovery (Module 4.3)
Learning objectives for Disaster Recovery
- 5 stars80.89%
- 4 stars15.92%
- 3 stars3.18%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING CYBERSECURITY INCIDENTS AND DISASTERS
Excellent course. Very well presented with valuable contents. Thank you.
Great course with many great things to reference in when managaing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters. As someone working in the industry (SOC) I highly recommend this course.
One of the best courses I have taken so far, concise ,informative and straight to the point .I am going to review the entire course. Great course content! thank you...
It would be 5 stars if the questions at the end didn't mark some questions incorrectly, otherwise the actual learning is excellent!
About the Managing Cybersecurity Specialization
This specialization is intended for those learners that:
