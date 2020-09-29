About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 5 in the
Managing Cybersecurity Specialization
Beginner Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Define and describe the components of a cybersecurity contingency planning program

  • Identify the components and structure of an effective cybersecurity incident response program

  • Identify the components and structure of an effective cybersecurity disaster recovery program

  • Define and describe recommended contingency strategies including data backup and recovery and continuity of cybersecurity operations

Skills you will gain

  • Business Continuity
  • Disaster Recovery
  • Incident response planning
Instructors

Offered by

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 minute to complete

Welcome to Managing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters (Course 4)

1 minute to complete
1 video (Total 1 min)
Week
2

Week 2

4 hours to complete

Introduction to Contingency Planning (Module 4.1)

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 73 min), 1 reading, 7 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Incident Response (Module 4.2)

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 49 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Disaster Recovery (Module 4.3)

3 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 41 min), 1 reading, 5 quizzes

