Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters by University System of Georgia

4.8
stars
150 ratings
36 reviews

Most organizations plan for routine operations, but what happens when unexpected events overtake the routine? This course examines contingency planning used to prepare for and manage non-normal operations, including cybersecurity incidents – like hacking attempts, web site defacement, denial of service attacks, information disclosures; a well as other natural and man-made cybersecurity disasters. In this course, a learner will be able to: ● Define and describe the components of a cybersecurity contingency planning program ● Identify the components and structure of an effective cybersecurity incident response program ● Identify the components and structure of an effective cybersecurity disaster recovery program ● Define and describe recommended contingency strategies including data backup and recovery and continuity of cybersecurity operations....

LV

Sep 29, 2020

Great course with many great things to reference in when managaing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters. As someone working in the industry (SOC) I highly recommend this course.

SC

Oct 30, 2020

One of the best courses I have taken so far, concise ,informative and straight to the point .I am going to review the entire course. Great course content! thank you...

By Wint M N

Sep 18, 2020

This course is definitely useful for someone who wants to know about how to handle when incidents or disasters occur in his organization. As I'm studying cybersecurity, this course makes me get new knowledge. And, its English accent is understandable and easy to listen for learners too.

By Hammad R

Nov 29, 2020

Very Excellent course for Cybersecurity professionals. This course teaches about Business Continuity, Cybersecurity Incidents Response Planning and Disasters Recovery Planning. learn a lot. Thanks a lot.

By Pratap J

Jul 17, 2020

What a joy , I just loved it like anything !

By Prashant s

Aug 26, 2020

Good course a lot skills learned.

By Amelia S

Aug 3, 2020

Great and update topic

By I G M S W

Sep 6, 2020

Great course

By Mona A A

Jul 11, 2020

good

By Olve M

Oct 4, 2020

A good course, but focusing too much on a set of particular guidelines rather than discussing the fundamental issues to consider. The slides and presentation was kind of dull, but the content was good.

By Faith I

Dec 30, 2020

There were lots of in-depth explanation of the types of incidents that could occur. This course has equipped me with the skills to plan for incidents and disasters. A very big thank you to the course instructors, for thoroughly explaing all the concepts and every aspect of the module.

By Hussain N

Oct 1, 2020

This course will be very useful for anyone working in Cybersecurity or IT Operations.

Highly recommended for newcomers in the field. The content is delivered in a very organised manner, and easy to grasp.

By Lukas V

Sep 30, 2020

Great course with many great things to reference in when managaing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters. As someone working in the industry (SOC) I highly recommend this course.

By Moises G G

Mar 16, 2021

No tenía ni idea de todos los pasos que corresponden a un plan de continuidad de negocio ante una crisis, desastre o incidente. Muy teórico pero bastante útil para aprender!

By Sherwin D C

Oct 31, 2020

One of the best courses I have taken so far, concise ,informative and straight to the point .I am going to review the entire course. Great course content! thank you...

By Sanjeev K J

Nov 17, 2021

I learned a lot from CP/BP/IR perspective and its very useful in real world scenario.

By Ghassan M S

Jan 30, 2021

Excellent course. Very well presented with valuable contents. Thank you.

By Pavani W

Jul 26, 2021

I​ am great to learning with COURSERA for my career

By Francos G S A

Dec 2, 2020

very helpful in policy making... great content

By Juan M

Jul 18, 2021

E​xcelente curso, altamente recomendado.

By VINAY K R

Dec 18, 2020

It is already excellent 👍 👍 👍 👍

By Fatimah M A

Sep 30, 2021

l​ove this course, it is amaizing

By Lavanga V

Jul 12, 2021

Thank you for this opportunity.

By Roksons J M F C

Jan 20, 2021

Excelente método de aprendizaje

By EDSON M V C

Oct 5, 2020

Excelente curso, Gracias...

By I G P K J

Jan 6, 2021

awsome and challanging

By Suresh C P

Nov 5, 2020

thank you coursera

