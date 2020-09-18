LV
Sep 29, 2020
Great course with many great things to reference in when managaing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters. As someone working in the industry (SOC) I highly recommend this course.
SC
Oct 30, 2020
One of the best courses I have taken so far, concise ,informative and straight to the point .I am going to review the entire course. Great course content! thank you...
By Wint M N•
Sep 18, 2020
This course is definitely useful for someone who wants to know about how to handle when incidents or disasters occur in his organization. As I'm studying cybersecurity, this course makes me get new knowledge. And, its English accent is understandable and easy to listen for learners too.
By Hammad R•
Nov 29, 2020
Very Excellent course for Cybersecurity professionals. This course teaches about Business Continuity, Cybersecurity Incidents Response Planning and Disasters Recovery Planning. learn a lot. Thanks a lot.
By Pratap J•
Jul 17, 2020
What a joy , I just loved it like anything !
By Prashant s•
Aug 26, 2020
Good course a lot skills learned.
By Amelia S•
Aug 3, 2020
Great and update topic
By I G M S W•
Sep 6, 2020
Great course
By Mona A A•
Jul 11, 2020
good
By Olve M•
Oct 4, 2020
A good course, but focusing too much on a set of particular guidelines rather than discussing the fundamental issues to consider. The slides and presentation was kind of dull, but the content was good.
By Faith I•
Dec 30, 2020
There were lots of in-depth explanation of the types of incidents that could occur. This course has equipped me with the skills to plan for incidents and disasters. A very big thank you to the course instructors, for thoroughly explaing all the concepts and every aspect of the module.
By Hussain N•
Oct 1, 2020
This course will be very useful for anyone working in Cybersecurity or IT Operations.
Highly recommended for newcomers in the field. The content is delivered in a very organised manner, and easy to grasp.
By Lukas V•
Sep 30, 2020
Great course with many great things to reference in when managaing Cybersecurity Incidents and Disasters. As someone working in the industry (SOC) I highly recommend this course.
By Moises G G•
Mar 16, 2021
No tenía ni idea de todos los pasos que corresponden a un plan de continuidad de negocio ante una crisis, desastre o incidente. Muy teórico pero bastante útil para aprender!
By Sherwin D C•
Oct 31, 2020
One of the best courses I have taken so far, concise ,informative and straight to the point .I am going to review the entire course. Great course content! thank you...
By Sanjeev K J•
Nov 17, 2021
I learned a lot from CP/BP/IR perspective and its very useful in real world scenario.
By Ghassan M S•
Jan 30, 2021
Excellent course. Very well presented with valuable contents. Thank you.
By Pavani W•
Jul 26, 2021
I am great to learning with COURSERA for my career
By Francos G S A•
Dec 2, 2020
very helpful in policy making... great content
By Juan M•
Jul 18, 2021
Excelente curso, altamente recomendado.
By VINAY K R•
Dec 18, 2020
It is already excellent 👍 👍 👍 👍
By Fatimah M A•
Sep 30, 2021
love this course, it is amaizing
By Lavanga V•
Jul 12, 2021
Thank you for this opportunity.
By Roksons J M F C•
Jan 20, 2021
Excelente método de aprendizaje
By EDSON M V C•
Oct 5, 2020
Excelente curso, Gracias...
By I G P K J•
Jan 6, 2021
awsome and challanging
By Suresh C P•
Nov 5, 2020
thank you coursera