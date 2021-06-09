The ultimate destination for a security manager is the Chief Information Security Officer (or Chief Security Officer) a senior executive role responsible for all cybersecurity operations in the organization. But how do you get from entry-level IT or security employee to the CISO’s office and what do you need to know when you get there? This course examines the career path and requirements to be an effective CISO, as well as the roles and responsibilities of the position.
This course is part of the Managing Cybersecurity Specialization
Identify the career development and path of a Cybersecurity professional from entry-level to CISO
Define and describe the role and function of a CISO in planning for cybersecurity
Identify the development of a cybersecurity governance program and the role the CISO would play in it
Discuss the strategic responsibilities of the CISO in overseeing an organization’s cybersecurity program
- Cyber-Security Regulation
- Cybersecurity Staffing
- Risk Management
- Contingency Plan
- Cybersecurity Governance
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Introduction to The Culminating Project (Capstone Course)
Learning objectives for the capstone project.
Case Project Assignment 1 of 5
Prepare and submit a case-based presentation to deliver the results of a proposal to improve the staffing of the case organization's cybersecurity team.
Case Project Assignment 2 of 5
Prepare and submit a case-based presentation that delivers the results of your proposal to establish a risk management program.
Case Project Assignment 3 of 5
Prepare and submit a case-based presentation to deliver the results of a proposal to improve the cybersecurity policy portfolio of the organization.
very informative and learning course.. learnt a lot..
