Road to the CISO – Culminating Project Course by University System of Georgia

5.0
stars
13 ratings
5 reviews

About the Course

The ultimate destination for a security manager is the Chief Information Security Officer (or Chief Security Officer) a senior executive role responsible for all cybersecurity operations in the organization. But how do you get from entry-level IT or security employee to the CISO’s office and what do you need to know when you get there? This course examines the career path and requirements to be an effective CISO, as well as the roles and responsibilities of the position. In this course, a learner will be able to: ● Identify the career development and path of a Cybersecurity professional from entry-level to CISO ● Define and describe the role and function of a CISO in planning for cybersecurity ● Identify the development of a cybersecurity governance program and the role the CISO would play in it ● Discuss the strategic responsibilities of the CISO in overseeing an organization’s cybersecurity program...

Reviews

Filter by:

1 - 5 of 5 Reviews for Road to the CISO – Culminating Project Course

By Yaki M

Oct 31, 2020

Great course for putting it all together.

By Tong V C

Dec 23, 2020

Very good

By Asim A

Jun 10, 2021

very informative and learning course.. learnt a lot..

By EDSON M V C

Nov 20, 2020

Excelente curso, gracias.

By ERNAZAROV B T O

Oct 27, 2020

good

