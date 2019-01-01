Tiffani Reardon is an instructional designer at Kennesaw State University. She has a Bachelor of Arts in English from KSU and is currently working toward a Master of Science in Instructional Design and Technology from Georgia State University. Her research interests include instructional design and technology, technical writing, online learning, web design, and foreign languages. Tiffani also works freelance as a web designer under the name eTiff Designs out of her home where she lives with her Yorkie-Poo, Nutmeg, and her partner, Josh in Acworth, Ga.