This course is for you if you are interested in transitioning toward a managerial role in cybersecurity and mobility. Through interviews with industry experts in this area, you will be able to analyze innovations powering the rapid spread of information technology and how they present new challenges for protecting data. For example, mobile devices increase convenience but often bypass traditional security measures. After this course, you will be able to describe how the nature of the threat evolves, as culprits employ a burgeoning set of sophisticated tools to take advantage of our growing reliance on networks for critical-data exchange.
This course is part of the Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Welcome to the Course!
Welcome! In this module, you will be introduced to cybersecurity, mobility, and to the organization for this course. You will also see Chris and Mandy from SAP for the first time. They will be with us throughout the course. At the end of the module, you will have a chance to gauge your incoming knowledge of some of the concepts that will be presented in this course. If you struggle to answer any of the questions in this quiz, that's good! That means this course will be a good fit for you, where you will learn these answers and more! Also, all videos in this course have embedded quizzes. Hope you enjoy the learning process.
Mobility Inc.
In this module you will be exposed to everything that is mobility. You will learn that mobility is not just about smartphones and tablets. In the context of the Internet of Things, it has become a much broader concept. You will also be introduced to how the entire global workforce trend toward mobility changes the way businesses operate.
Cybersecurity
In this module we will cover issues pertaining to cybersecurity and its relevance in today’s connected world. You will learn how mobility has been a true game changer in relation to the cyber realm. Corporate IT boundaries are no longer constrained to a building. Increasingly, more and more people have the capacity to connect remotely using various means. This absolutely has cybersecurity implications.
What's Next?
In this module we will cover areas that point to the future of cybersecurity and mobility. Mobility will continue to evolve as will IoT and things that are not even on our radar presently. For that reason you will be introduced to the Gartner Hype Cycle, which will provide you with a view industry usually has about various technologies and how they may fare in the long term.
About the Cybersecurity: Developing a Program for Your Business Specialization
Cybersecurity is an essential business skill for the evolving workplace. For-profit companies, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations all need technologically proficient, business-savvy information technology security professionals. In this Specialization, you will learn about a variety of processes for protecting business assets through policy, education and training, and technology best practices. You’ll develop an awareness of the risks and cyber threats or attacks associated with modern information usage, and explore key technical and managerial topics required for a balanced approach to information protection. Topics will include mobility, the Internet of Things, the human factor, governance and management practices.
