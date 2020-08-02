About this Course

Course 4 of 4 in the
Information​ ​Systems Specialization
Beginner Level

Some IT work and experience.

Approx. 8 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Learn about issues in cloud computing and various realizations of service-oriented computing.

  • Discover the range of mobile technologies available to modern enterprises and how these can be used to create innovative business models.

  • Become aware of cyber security threats that organizations need to be aware of and learn about various defense mechanisms.

  • Explore the innovation that emerging technologies like Blockchains can bring about.

Skills you will gain

  • Management
  • IT Skills and Knowledge
Instructor

Offered by

University of Minnesota

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(1,197 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Cloud Computing

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 94 min)
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

Mobile Communications

2 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 122 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Information Security

1 hour to complete
11 videos (Total 75 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Emerging Trends

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 25 min)

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM IT INFRASTRUCTURE AND EMERGING TRENDS

About the Information​ ​Systems Specialization

Information​ ​Systems

Frequently Asked Questions

