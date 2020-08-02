Today organizations are either embracing digital technologies to improve their businesses or being disrupted by entrants with such capabilities. Therefore it is important for managers and executives of all organizations to learn about various technologies and apply them in innovative ways. Some of the most important trends in Information Technology are in mobile, cloud, security, and blockchains.
Learn about issues in cloud computing and various realizations of service-oriented computing.
Discover the range of mobile technologies available to modern enterprises and how these can be used to create innovative business models.
Become aware of cyber security threats that organizations need to be aware of and learn about various defense mechanisms.
Explore the innovation that emerging technologies like Blockchains can bring about.
- Management
- IT Skills and Knowledge
University of Minnesota
The University of Minnesota is among the largest public research universities in the country, offering undergraduate, graduate, and professional students a multitude of opportunities for study and research. Located at the heart of one of the nation’s most vibrant, diverse metropolitan communities, students on the campuses in Minneapolis and St. Paul benefit from extensive partnerships with world-renowned health centers, international corporations, government agencies, and arts, nonprofit, and public service organizations.
Cloud Computing
Mobile Communications
Information Security
Emerging Trends
This is one of the best course with highly skilled professor explaining the concepts in layman language.
The course itself was very educative......the peer graded assignment portion of the course is however most frustrating and should be scrapped going forward........
An absolute perfect course on what it says. IT Infrastructure and Emerging Trends. Great explanations. Thank you!
I totally recommend this course. It has a lot of ideas and knowledge on point
This specialization provides a robust introduction to the key principles and practices of Information Systems Management.
