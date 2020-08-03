Chevron Left
Back to IT Infrastructure and Emerging Trends

Learner Reviews & Feedback for IT Infrastructure and Emerging Trends by University of Minnesota

4.8
stars
364 ratings
66 reviews

About the Course

Today organizations are either embracing digital technologies to improve their businesses or being disrupted by entrants with such capabilities. Therefore it is important for managers and executives of all organizations to learn about various technologies and apply them in innovative ways. Some of the most important trends in Information Technology are in mobile, cloud, security, and blockchains. This course gives you an overview of the fundamental technical aspects of Information Technology. After taking this course you will be familiar with the basic knowledge of IT/IS solutions needed to help with decision-making in the real world. We will first learn about issues in cloud computing and various realizations of service-oriented computing. We will then discuss the range of mobile technologies available to modern enterprises and how these can be used to create innovative business models. We will look at cybersecurity threats that organizations need to be aware of and learn about the various defense mechanisms available to them. Finally we will talk about the innovation that emerging technologies like Blockchains can bring about. Using this knowledge of various technologies, IT managers can better overcome technical challenges, evaluate tradeoffs, unlock new revenue streams, and implement change in the organization’s Information systems capabilities....

Top reviews

MH

Oct 1, 2021

Thanks a lot Respected Sir Soumya Sen, I've gain good knowledge of IT Infrastructures and Information Technology emerging tools, Thanks Coursera, University of Minnesota and Carlson Business School.

DD

Aug 2, 2020

The instructor Soumya Sen is really good. A great course to learn basics of IT infrastructure. The quizzes and assignment were also well designed.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 69 Reviews for IT Infrastructure and Emerging Trends

By Deepan D

Aug 3, 2020

The instructor Soumya Sen is really good. A great course to learn basics of IT infrastructure. The quizzes and assignment were also well designed.

By Kari R H

Aug 16, 2020

I really enjoyed this class. I thought the presentation was very easy to follow and the subject matter was interesting.

By Obaid u R

Aug 16, 2020

A wonderful course. Well framed, well taught and very informative. Teaching skills of the teacher are worth commendable. In a very short span of time advanced knowledge about the technology has been imparted in a very simple way.

Thumbs up.

By Monojit D

May 3, 2020

I liked the way Somya Sen teaches. He explains the content in a very lucid manner. I would like to request more courses being taught by him.

By Babajide A

Oct 26, 2019

The instructor has a strong mastery of the subject and was able to simplify very complex content. Awesome

By Mauricio C

Mar 13, 2019

Excellent course, great content and up to date! 100% Recommended!

By MD J P

Aug 17, 2020

This course was very helpful for me. especially Blockchain and cybersecurity parts were interesting for me.

By Nagraj K

Aug 3, 2020

This is one of the best course with highly skilled professor explaining the concepts in layman language.

By RODRIGO E P M

Sep 8, 2020

A very comprehensive introductory course. I recommend it to anyone interested in the subject.

By Ketan B

May 24, 2020

Nice Course, which explore us towards new technologies and emerging trends in IT world.

By MANTE, R L

Aug 14, 2020

I totally recommend this course. It has a lot of ideas and knowledge on point

By Syed M A

Mar 12, 2020

It's an excellent course, great learning

By Simone R É

Jan 8, 2020

Great content and easy to understand !!

By Andrew M

May 29, 2020

Very good course and well presented

By Kamran A

Jul 16, 2021

This is the great course i have found ever the way the sylabus is Cloud Computing Information Security Communication Devices Lastly BlockChain Technology If we put off everything and focused till we're sure of it, we'll end up with great achievements.... especially thanks to Soumya Sen a good teacher can inspire, ignite the focus and I was stick with everything the way he was explaining, and instill a love of learning

By William N

Feb 26, 2021

I enjoyed the course material, and the presentation of the speaker was well done !! I prefer the small lessons to work with our busy schedules. I can get in and do an hour of material and feel accomplished.

Thank you !!

By Muhammad H

Oct 2, 2021

Thanks a lot Respected Sir Soumya Sen, I've gain good knowledge of IT Infrastructures and Information Technology emerging tools, Thanks Coursera, University of Minnesota and Carlson Business School.

By MATOOANE M

Sep 30, 2020

I loved the course so much and i have leant new things from it and i give thanks to all Coursera team and to University of Minnesota.

By KARLA G C A

Jul 6, 2021

The course is great as an introduction to IT. All videos are well explained and short. Kudos to the professor. I learned a lot!

By Paul N K

Feb 12, 2021

An absolute perfect course on what it says. IT Infrastructure and Emerging Trends. Great explanations.

Thank you!

By Sadaf H

Jan 5, 2021

Excellent concepts for beginners. Very clear and understandable resources.

By Juan E R L

Oct 14, 2019

Really valuable content of this course, really well explained

By MUTHUKUMAR N

Jun 16, 2020

Coursera regestered is very useful one for college students

By Daniel K

Nov 10, 2020

Clear explanation of the course and very educative

By Ibrahim A M

May 17, 2020

Important information and simple way to deliver,

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder