This course introduces a series of advanced and current topics in cyber security, many of which are especially relevant in modern enterprise and infrastructure settings. The basics of enterprise compliance frameworks are provided with introduction to NIST and PCI. Hybrid cloud architectures are shown to provide an opportunity to fix many of the security weaknesses in modern perimeter local area networks.
New York University
New York University is a leading global institution for scholarship, teaching, and research. Based in New York City with campuses and sites in 14 additional major cities across the world, NYU embraces diversity among faculty, staff and students to ensure the highest caliber, most inclusive educational experience.
Security Awareness, Compliance, Assessments, and Risk
This module includes an introduction to many practical aspects of modern enterprise security including awareness, compliance, assessments, and risk management.
Hybrid Cloud Security
This module provides students with an introduction to the cyber security implications of the enterprise shifting to a hybrid cloud computing model.
Blockchain, Anonymity, and Critical Infrastructure Protection
This module introduces several advanced topics in cyber security ranging from blockchain usage, user anonymity, and critical infrastructure protection.
Mobility Security and Deception
This module introduces several advanced topics in cyber security including mobility security and deception – and includes suggestions on career planning for future cyber professionals.
Thank's a lot for making this course and series. Dr. Edward Amoroso is now my favorite lecturer.
Prof. Ed presented wonderful courses in cyber security . He always can explain the complicated thing in a easy way and bring the cut-edge technology to the students . Bravo ! Prof. Ed
This course is very informative and effective for the ones whishing to pursue their careers in Cybersecurity.
many good concepts have been introduced and i also like the way the instructor explains :)
Introduction to Cyber Security was designed to help learners develop a deeper understanding of modern information and system protection technology and methods. The learning outcome is simple: We hope learners will develop a lifelong passion and appreciation for cyber security, which we are certain will help in future endeavors. Students, developers, managers, engineers, and even private citizens will benefit from this learning experience. Special customized interviews with industry partners were included to help connect the cyber security concepts to live business experiences.
