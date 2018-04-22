About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 4 of 4 in the
Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 15 hours to complete
English
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

4 hours to complete

Security Awareness, Compliance, Assessments, and Risk

4 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 66 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Hybrid Cloud Security

3 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 56 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Blockchain, Anonymity, and Critical Infrastructure Protection

4 hours to complete
10 videos (Total 77 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4

Week 4

4 hours to complete

Mobility Security and Deception

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 47 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes

