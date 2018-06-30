DM
Jul 5, 2020
Great course to provide a framework for students to understand Enterprise and Infrastructure security that is relevant in this modern world. I think the topics on cloud was the most useful.
WC
Apr 22, 2018
Prof. Ed presented wonderful courses in cyber security . He always can explain the complicated thing in a easy way and bring the cut-edge technology to the students . Bravo ! Prof. Ed
By Wolfgang G•
Jun 30, 2018
Engaging lecturer, but there is no depth to the content. It could be from a newspaper article. Heaps of mistakes in the online assessments, resources include dead links and document behind paywalls. The course has been abandoned by the creators, as the silence in the discussion forums shows.
By Valerie V•
Jun 24, 2020
This course is well-taught and informative. I'd give it five-stars, if someone would go back and fix the few quiz question errors and inaccessible links that students have been complaining about for years. Otherwise, I've learned a lot thanks to the excellent content in this course.
By Amitesh S B•
Dec 5, 2017
This is an excellent course. It teaches you about Iot Botnets, block level chaining, how you can make a infrastructure secure by using casb, bgp etc. Explains about security risks and how we can prevent them. Tells about the research areas where one might go in order to get jobs. This is an excellent course and the professor teaches all the concepts in simple and easy manner. You will also get to research a lot and understand a lot of underlying problems and how we can prevent them. Probably one of the best cybersecurity course I have ever taken. Excellent and recommended to everyone.
By Dzaharudin B M•
Jul 6, 2020
By Emilia X•
Jun 23, 2018
A wonderful introduction to enterprise and infrastructure security. Professor Amorosos' enthusiasm for cyber security is contagious. I would recommend the course for anyone who wants to build a basic understanding on the topic and get inspired to dig deeper. I would like to give a honorable mention for the course on explaining how Bitcoin blockchain works. I have taken several courses on blockchain and read tons of papers on the topic, but so far the most clear cut and comprehensible explanation on hashing and mining I have came across is on this course.
By Khader B S•
May 22, 2020
A very informative course. Videos, journals and assignments provided along with the course were great. This course cleared many myths and queries. Thanks to Dr. Edward G Amoroso for embedding many concepts in a single course and the way he presented is awesome. Thanks once again
By Belen•
Jul 5, 2020
I liked this course a lot. The Instructor is very knowledgeable and engaging. The only problem with this and all the rest of the courses in this specialization is that it is outdated. 2016 -2018 security is very different than 2020 security.
By Andrew B•
Jun 14, 2020
Good apart from the errors in the quizzes!
By Britta G•
May 9, 2020
Content wise the course is good and gives a good overview. However it seems that the course in not maintained anymore for the last approx. 2 years with results in broken links for videos and reading material and the fact that errors in quizzes are not fixed and questions in the discussion forum are not answered. This is really a pitty!!
By Nguyen T•
Jun 19, 2020
I think that this course is the most significant course in the entire specialization. This goes through the current Enterprise security situations and possible future trends, along with the basics of Blockchain and Mobility so you get some understanding of how things are going. Coupled to Dr. Amoroso's enthusiastic teaching method, a lot of this is easy to take in and remember.
By Zia•
Sep 2, 2018
Very Interesting . Course information was very well laid out & helped understand quickly without much difficulty. My proficiency level is Beginner in Cyber Security
By JITENDER N•
Apr 21, 2019
the trainers enthusiasm is infectious and encouraging to learn at a faster pace, course does run through fundamental and relevant issues and is very insightful
By Thomas K•
Jan 5, 2019
Excellent course with a a good introduction to a fascinating field of study and work.
By R.C•
May 13, 2019
Very informative and useful material covered
By Aneesh S•
Jan 10, 2019
Another Awesome Course. Loved it
By Nikhil S J•
Jun 10, 2019
One of the best online courses!
By Weston B•
Jul 2, 2020
As before, Content wise, this course is solid. Presentation is good and the readings are a great to go with the presentations. Didn't have as many issues with broken links, but they were still there. For whatever reason, this particular course had some weird issues with quizzes. So my removed star is due to this course, like the three before this one, needs to be reviewed and cleaned up.
By Vikas M•
Apr 28, 2020
Ed Amoroso Teaching style - 5 star
Course Content - 5 star (specially Ent & Infra security)
Questions / Assignments at the end - 3 star (many questions are rather English test than understanding test plus few misprints - I've taken screenshot of those)
By Stan T•
Jul 24, 2020
This last course in the specialization tails off in terms of quality. As with the previous two courses, there are assigned reading materials and videos that are unavailable at the links provided or behind a paywall. Several quiz questions are vague or internally inconsistent. Most of the topics were touched on in the previous three courses. It almost seems like filler to pad out the number of courses so that there would be four courses to call this a "specialization."
By Mateusz K•
Apr 30, 2019
Good high level overview of the subject. However it would be nice if anybody from NYU ever checked the forum. There are errors in tests for more than a year and nobody bothers to fix them.
By Eric H•
Mar 15, 2020
Horribly written quiz questions and the entire course is way too general.,
By Pavel R•
Mar 12, 2020
Bad questions, low quality certificate.
By Steve N•
Jan 6, 2022
It is a great overall course and start to getting into information regarding the field of Cyber Security. Where I would recommend improvements are to the quiz sections. Knowing why you got something wrong can be just as helpful as why you got something right. Just having an incorrect mark on a choice made it harder to learn why that answer was wrong, or for some of the questions why it was the least correct.
By Andrew V•
Mar 24, 2020
This course provided more useful (current industry relevant topics: cloud security, blockchain, etc.) than I anticipated. I am confident that this course prepares me for a career in cyber security as the fundamental concepts taught are done so with directly relevant examples that I expect to have to work with in industry.