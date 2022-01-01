- Cryptography
- Cybersecurity
- Risk Assessment
- Cyber Defense
- Cyber Attacks
- Information Security (INFOSEC)
- Denial-Of-Service Attack (DOS)
- Public-Key Cryptography
Introduction to Cyber Security Specialization
Cyber Security. An introduction to modern information and system protection technology and methods.
What you will learn
Summarize the main purpose of cyber security as a discipline
Summarize the basics of identification and authentication in cyber security
Explain the pros and cons of security through obscurity
Develop a lifelong learning plan for potential careers in cyber security
Applied Learning Project
Quizzes and projects for Introduction to Cyber Security were designed to exercise the learner’s understanding and retention of the covered topics. Emphasis is on foundational issues, rather than just memorizing facts. The goal is to help learners develop the habit of properly assessing and improving cyber risk posture in real computing, networking, and software systems. Authentic scenarios are included based on practical enterprise and infrastructure deployments to enhance the learning experience.
Some familiarity with IT management and concepts.
There are 4 Courses in this Specialization
Introduction to Cyber Attacks
This course provides learners with a baseline understanding of common cyber security threats, vulnerabilities, and risks. An overview of how basic cyber attacks are constructed and applied to real systems is also included. Examples include simple Unix kernel hacks, Internet worms, and Trojan horses in software utilities. Network attacks such as distributed denial of service (DDOS) and botnet- attacks are also described and illustrated using real examples from the past couple of decades.
Cyber Attack Countermeasures
This course introduces the basics of cyber defense starting with foundational models such as Bell-LaPadula and information flow frameworks. These underlying policy enforcements mechanisms help introduce basic functional protections, starting with authentication methods. Learners will be introduced to a series of different authentication solutions and protocols, including RSA SecureID and Kerberos, in the context of a canonical schema.
Real-Time Cyber Threat Detection and Mitigation
This course introduces real-time cyber security techniques and methods in the context of the TCP/IP protocol suites. Explanation of some basic TCP/IP security hacks is used to introduce the need for network security solutions such as stateless and stateful firewalls. Learners will be introduced to the techniques used to design and configure firewall solutions such as packet filters and proxies to protect enterprise assets.
Enterprise and Infrastructure Security
This course introduces a series of advanced and current topics in cyber security, many of which are especially relevant in modern enterprise and infrastructure settings. The basics of enterprise compliance frameworks are provided with introduction to NIST and PCI. Hybrid cloud architectures are shown to provide an opportunity to fix many of the security weaknesses in modern perimeter local area networks.
New York University
New York University is a leading global institution for scholarship, teaching, and research. Based in New York City with campuses and sites in 14 additional major cities across the world, NYU embraces diversity among faculty, staff and students to ensure the highest caliber, most inclusive educational experience.
