Introduction to Cyber Security was designed to help learners develop a deeper understanding of modern information and system protection technology and methods. The learning outcome is simple: We hope learners will develop a lifelong passion and appreciation for cyber security, which we are certain will help in future endeavors. Students, developers, managers, engineers, and even private citizens will benefit from this learning experience. Special customized interviews with industry partners were included to help connect the cyber security concepts to live business experiences.
Introduction to Cyber Attacks

Cyber Attack Countermeasures

Real-Time Cyber Threat Detection and Mitigation

Enterprise and Infrastructure Security

New York University

