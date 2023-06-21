Whizlabs
AWS: Infrastructure Security
AWS: Infrastructure Security

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

What you'll learn

  • Learn to identify solutions to produce desired network behavior in AWS.

  • Learn to design security controls for edge services such as AWS WAF and AWS Shield.

This course is part of the Exam Prep SCS-C02: AWS Certified Security – Specialty Specialization
There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Infrastructure Security Course. This week, we'll explore techniques network security controls in AWS. We will also learn VPC security mechanisms such as Security Groups and Network Access Control Lists and explore Bastion Hosts.

Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: Infrastructure Security Course. This week, we'll VPC connectivity concepts like NAT Gateways, VPC Peering and VPC Endpoints. We'll also explore AWS services to scan vulnerabilities and it smanagement.

Welcome to Week 3 of the AWS: Infrastructure Security Course. This week, we'll explore the methods to secure Edge AWS services. We will implement security layers by combining security services such as CloudFront with AWS WAF and load balancers.

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
