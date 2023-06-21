Whizlabs
Exam Prep SCS-C02: AWS Certified Security – Specialty Specialization
Exam Prep SCS-C02: AWS Certified Security – Specialty Specialization

Launch career as a AWS Security Specialist. Master Security Specialty in AWS

Taught in English

Whizlabs Instructor

Specialization - 4 course series

Get in-depth knowledge of a subject
Advanced level

Recommended experience

4 months at 3 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Learn to troubleshoot issues using multiple logs in AWS.

  • Learn to design security controls for edge services such as AWS WAF and AWS Shield.

  • Methods that provide confidentiality and integrity for data at rest and in transit in AWS.

Skills you'll gain

Shareable certificate

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

AWS: Threat Detection, Logging and Monitoring

Course 15 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn to troubleshoot issues using multiple logs in AWS.

  • Concepts of Shared Responsibility Model and Incident Responses.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Shared Responsibility Model
Category: AWS GuardDuty
Category: EC2 Instances

AWS: Infrastructure Security

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn to identify solutions to produce desired network behavior in AWS.

  • Learn to design security controls for edge services such as AWS WAF and AWS Shield.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (Amazon VPC)
Category: AWS WAF
Category: AWS Shield

AWS: Identity and Access Management

Course 35 hours

What you'll learn

  • Learn to troubleshoot authentication and authorization issues in AWS.

  • Explore methods securing access to S3 buckets.

Skills you'll gain

Category: AWS IAM
Category: amazon s3
Category: AWS Cognito

AWS: Data Protection and Security Governance

Course 45 hours

What you'll learn

  • Methods that provide confidentiality and integrity for data at rest and in transit in AWS.

  • Learn to centrally deploy and manage AWS accounts using AWS Organzations.

Skills you'll gain

Category: AWS Systems Manager
Category: AWS Organzations
Category: KMS
Category: AWS Trusted Advisor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
55 Courses29,429 learners

