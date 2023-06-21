Exam Prep SCS-C02: AWS Certified Security – Specialty Specialization is intended for candidates performing a cloud security role. This specialization validates the candidate’s ability to build and execute security solutions to protect the AWS platform. If you're seeking a career as a security professional, this focused specialization will provide you with enough skills and knowledge to become a certified Security Engineer.
By preparing for and passing the AWS Certified Security – Specialty Certification exam through our specialization, you will hone your skills in areas like:
- Evaluate and implement logging solutions and troubleshoot security issues in AWS. - Implement VPC security mechanisms in AWS. - Troubleshoot authentication and authorization issues in AWS. - Explore methods that provide confidentiality and integrity for data at rest and in transit
The Exam Prep SCS-C02: AWS Certified Security – Specialty Specialization is divided into a set of 4 Courses. The detail of the Courses is provided below
Course 1. AWS: Threat Detection, Logging, and Monitoring Course 2. AWS: Infrastructure Security Course 3. AWS: Identity and Access Management Course 4. AWS: Data Protection and Security Governance
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be provided with Lab Demonstrations based on the topics discussed in the courses that are part of this specialization. They will also have the opportunity to practice labs on their AWS Console for hands-on demonstrations. However, these hands-on labs are optional to be performed by learners.