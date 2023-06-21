AWS: Threat Detection, Logging, and Monitoring Course is the first course of the Exam Prep SCS-C02: AWS Certified Security – Specialty Specialization. This course is designed to detect security threats and identify their root cause using security best practices. This also focuses on Shared Responsibility Model and security best practices dealing with IAM users and EC2 Instances. This course is divided into two modules and each module is further segmented by Lessons and Video Lectures. This course facilitates learners with approximately 2:00-2:30 Hours of Video lectures that provide both Theory and Hands-On knowledge. Also, Graded and Ungraded Quizzes are provided with every module to test the ability of learners.
AWS: Threat Detection, Logging and Monitoring
This course is part of Exam Prep SCS-C02: AWS Certified Security – Specialty Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
What you'll learn
Learn to troubleshoot issues using multiple logs in AWS.
Concepts of Shared Responsibility Model and Incident Responses.
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
7 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 2 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Threat Detection, Logging and Monitoring course. This week, we will focus on the exam outline and security aspects in AWS. We will explore AWS Shared Responsibility Model for determining security best practices by using Amazon EC2 and AWS IAM Users. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to detect threats using AWS GuardDuty and implement incident responses.
What's included
10 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: Threat Detection, Logging and Monitoring course. In this week, we will learn cloud monitoring tools and implement security best practices based on multiple logs in AWS. We will explore basics of identifying networking threats and learn cross account logginf concepts in AWS. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to detect malicious activity and delivers security findings from AWS accounts and workloads.
What's included
8 videos3 readings4 quizzes
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Software Development
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Software Development? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.