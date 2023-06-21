Whizlabs
AWS: Threat Detection, Logging and Monitoring
AWS: Threat Detection, Logging and Monitoring

This course is part of Exam Prep SCS-C02: AWS Certified Security – Specialty Specialization

Taught in English

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

What you'll learn

  • Learn to troubleshoot issues using multiple logs in AWS.

  • Concepts of Shared Responsibility Model and Incident Responses.

Skills you'll gain

There are 2 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Threat Detection, Logging and Monitoring course. This week, we will focus on the exam outline and security aspects in AWS. We will explore AWS Shared Responsibility Model for determining security best practices by using Amazon EC2 and AWS IAM Users. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to detect threats using AWS GuardDuty and implement incident responses.

What's included

10 videos3 readings3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: Threat Detection, Logging and Monitoring course. In this week, we will learn cloud monitoring tools and implement security best practices based on multiple logs in AWS. We will explore basics of identifying networking threats and learn cross account logginf concepts in AWS. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to detect malicious activity and delivers security findings from AWS accounts and workloads.

What's included

8 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

