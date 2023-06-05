Whizlabs
AWS: Monitoring, Logging and Governance
Whizlabs

AWS: Monitoring, Logging and Governance

This course is part of Exam Prep: AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional Specialization

Taught in English

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore ways to ingest, filter, transform, and deliver events to build new applications.

  • Implement and provision serverless and container-based applications in AWS.

  • Understand the concepts of AWS Serverless Application Repository service.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

8 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

6 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Exam Prep: AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the AWS: Monitoring, Logging and Governance course. This week, we will focus on understanding monitoring and governance concepts in AWS. We wil also focus on some consistent ways to ingest, filter, transform, and deliver events to build new applications quickly. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to effectively tag and monitor logs data using different AWS services.

What's included

7 videos3 readings2 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of the AWS: Monitoring, Logging and Governance. This week, we will introduced to governance concepts and fulfill compliance requirements to the underlying AWS services. We will also learn to automate provisioning and deploying serverless and container-based applications. At the end, we will focus on a central place to define, validate, and track the resilience of the applications on AWS.

What's included

12 videos1 reading2 quizzes

Welcome to Week 3 of the AWS: Monitoring, Logging and Governance. This week, we will be introduced to AWS Serverless Application Repository service in AWS. It is a managed repository for serverless applications to share reusable applications, and deploy serverless architectures in multiple ways. By the end of the week, we should have a good understanding of how to use a managed repository for serverless applications.

What's included

5 videos3 readings4 quizzes

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
54 Courses29,075 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

Recommended if you're interested in Software Development

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Software Development? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions