Exam Prep: AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional Specialization
Exam Prep: AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional Specialization

Launch career in AWS DevOps Engineer. Master DevOps Professional in AWS

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Specialization - 6 course series

What you'll learn

  • Build CI/CD pipelines and manage artifacts in AWS.

  • Learn Configuration Management Tools in AWS.

  • Analyze, debug, and trace production and distributed applications in AWS.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Getting Started with AWS DevOps

Course 16 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the requirments of AWS Certified DevOps Engineer Professional Exam.

  • Analyze and configure serverless applications in AWS.

  • Audit logs and metrics to detect issues in AWS.

Skills you'll gain

AWS: CI/CD Pipelines and Deployment Strategies

Course 26 hours

What you'll learn

  • Analyze automation using CI/CD Pipelines.

  • Implement CI/CD automation integrating with Amazon ECS.

  • Build and Manage CI/CD Artifacts in AWS.

Skills you'll gain

AWS: Configuration Management and Infrastructure as Code

Course 35 hours

What you'll learn

  • Determine configuration management services in AWS.

  • Understand technical aspects and best practices of AWS OpsWorks

  • Implement AWS CloudFormation best practices.

Skills you'll gain

AWS: Containerization

Course 45 hours

What you'll learn

  • Integrate AWS CloudWatch and Pipeline with Amazon ECS.

  • Explore container orachestration concept in AWS.

  • Understand AWS App2Container service in AWS.

Skills you'll gain

AWS: Monitoring, Logging and Governance

Course 56 hours

What you'll learn

  • Explore ways to ingest, filter, transform, and deliver events to build new applications.

  • Implement and provision serverless and container-based applications in AWS.

  • Understand the concepts of AWS Serverless Application Repository service.

Skills you'll gain

AWS: Resilient Solutions and Security Controls

Course 66 hours

What you'll learn

  • Implement scaling data workloads using a fully managed native JSON document database in AWS.

  • Evaluate firewall rules and deploy firewall security across VPCs.

  • Explore cost optimization in Amazon EC2 Auto Scaling.

Skills you'll gain

