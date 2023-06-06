Exam Prep: AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional Specialization is intended for candidates performing a Developer or DevOps Engineer role. This specialization validates the candidate’s ability to design, deploy, and manage AWS services and systems at scale, with a focus on automation, continuous integration, delivery, monitoring, and security.
This specialization will help you attain AWS Certified DevOps Engineer Professional Certification. By preparing for and passing the AWS Certified DevOps Engineer Professional Certification exam through our specialization, you will hone your skills in areas like:
Implement and manage continuous delivery systems and operations processes on AWS.
Define and deploy monitoring, metrics, auditing, and logging systems on AWS.
Implement self-healing, highly available, and scalable infrastructures on AWS.
Implement infrastructure patterns, governance processes, and security standards into reusable IaC templates.
The Exam Prep: AWS Certified DevOps Engineer - Professional Specialization is broadly divided into a set of 5 Courses. The detail of the Courses is provided below:
Course 1. Getting Started with AWS DevOps
Course 2. AWS: CI/CD Pipelines and Deployment Strategies
Course 3. AWS: Configuration Management and IaC
Course 4. AWS: Containerization
Course 5. AWS: Monitoring, Logging, and Governance
Course 6. AWS: Resilient Solutions and Security Controls
Applied Learning Project
Learners will be provided with Lab Demonstrations based on the topics discussed in the courses that are part of this specialization. They will also have the opportunity to practice labs on their AWS Console for hands-on demonstrations. However, these hands-on labs are optional to be performed by learners.