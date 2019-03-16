SI
Aug 22, 2020
It was a wonderful course, it helped me a lot, thanks to the instructor and everyone who were related with this course and thanks to Coursera for giving us this wonderful opportunity. Thank you.
MS
Jul 23, 2020
If anyone wants to know about Basics of Cybersecurity, Mobility and IoT, this is one of the very good course. I will recommend it to others. Thanks To CourseEra and the teachers.
By Angel F G P•
Mar 16, 2019
Pienso que debería tener material mas actualizado, en algunos de los casos que se mencionan tienen fecha de 2007. Y aunque en México estamos a años luz del desarrollo que se tiene a nivel mundial, si es muy importante el conocer los alcances que existen hoy en día para poder implementar lo que se pueda en nuestras
By BALAJI V•
Nov 27, 2016
Cyber Security is miniscule in the topic. Mobility poses severe cyber security threat and syllabus is talking about MDM which is for compliance and cyber security.
By Kathryn C•
Nov 28, 2016
I liked the combination of video and readings, and short quizzes during the video. Very practical while still academic.
By divya d•
Apr 8, 2018
It was a truly informative and well formed course. I'm really thankful to Coursera for letting me join this course.
By Terri S•
Dec 29, 2020
I enjoyed this course. I think having several different learning mediums was helpful. Videos, reading, trends in security. Very informative course.
By Madhu T•
May 14, 2017
Great Course and Great materials. Very insightful into this very deep subject of Cybersecurity and correlation with other aspects of Technology.
By Rebecca R•
Nov 2, 2016
Generally, a fair intro to key topics in "Cybersecurity and Mobility", however some of the sources are dated (and could be updated), given the fast-paced nature of the field. Still, worth some time if you want to learn more about where current trends are heading.
By Bjarne G•
Sep 19, 2016
A little dated, with most material and research presented from the glorious days of 2012. The issues at hand are however still valid, though
By Paul R•
Dec 22, 2016
Links to 4 year old articles, websites and TED talks that can be found on Google don't really constitute a course to me sorry.
By Andrew D•
Sep 2, 2016
In my opinion this is not a course. The contents are a short interview cut up over 4 weeks, fluffed with a myriad of vendor-biased PDFs. The 90s classroom style video editing is annoying to boot.
By Jun S•
Mar 19, 2021
I must say this course has the foresight, if I am not wrong, it's designed in 2016.
At that time, most company still believe working from home is something not possible or not recommended.
But look at 2020, due to COVID-19, there is no other choice but to work from home. then all those issues started to appear, and companies not ready which were pushed to solve.
As I know, those key service provider was forced to upgrade their infrastructure: Webex, Zoom deployed lots of global nodes for Video Conference; AWS, Microsoft included MS O365 faced high utilization then extended their server farm; Many companies upgraded their VPN but still faced issue to manage those client not connected to Corporate's network.
By Joshua J•
Oct 31, 2016
Excellent course for learning about the growing cybersecurity challenges associated with BYOD & enterprise users moving to their personal devices. Also places an emphasis on end-point security and application security without digging into the technical aspects but rather focusing on the security. User friendly BYOD policy and awareness are key.
By Efrina b•
May 3, 2017
My first online course as i am just a house wife that only have high school diploma and graduate long time ago 1999 and English is my 2nd language, with 3 kids ( age 16, 9 and 2) living in the country that is not english speaking country (Dominica Rep. - Spanish speaking country), very recommended course and very educative.
By Farrukh S•
Sep 4, 2016
Course is designed very well, tutor explained all topics in detail and would be great if there are some additional information about the progression towards as a Cyber Security profession.
Highly Recommend to other learners and many thanks again for offering such a valuable course.
Farrukh
By Jafed E G•
Jul 6, 2019
I enjoy the lectures. The professor has a good speaking and teaching style which keeps me interested. Lots of concrete math examples which make it easier to understand. Very good slides which are well formulated and easy to understand
By SM K I•
Aug 23, 2020
It was a wonderful course, it helped me a lot, thanks to the instructor and everyone who were related with this course and thanks to Coursera for giving us this wonderful opportunity. Thank you.
By Jessenia R•
Jul 16, 2020
El curso me permitió conocer mas acerca de que es lo se espera en un futuro en cuanto a movilidad y por que es importante fue un curso que me permitió conocer muchas cosas nuevas e interesantes.
By Mriganka S S•
Jul 24, 2020
If anyone wants to know about Basics of Cybersecurity, Mobility and IoT, this is one of the very good course. I will recommend it to others. Thanks To CourseEra and the teachers.
By Erik I•
Jul 12, 2016
A good introduction to the subject of computer security and mobile security. More of a general subject and not vert in depth, but a great start.
By Patricia P•
Mar 16, 2021
This is very exceptional information that gives us a lot of knowledge to work with/implement in the area of cybersecurity and mobility.
By Benjamin•
Dec 7, 2020
Great and awesome course, this opens your mind to another level of understanding in the world of mobility and cyber security.
By Kennedy P•
Sep 4, 2016
Its is a great course to take, it opens you the window for future knowlege about cybersecurity and mobility.
By Hugh J•
Jul 11, 2016
So far I've gone through the first week. Lots of business and technical info. The video quality is AMAZING!!
By Igor G I•
Mar 26, 2021
Thank you for this course it's been a great opportunity to sharpen my skills in Cyber security and mobility
By Osmin O•
Jun 5, 2017
Muy buen curso todo lo involucrado con BYOD y la gestión de la seguridad en dispositivos móviles.