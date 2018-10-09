This course is for you if you are looking to dive deeper into Six Sigma or strengthen and expand your knowledge of the basic components of green belt level of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will take you deeper into the principles and tools associated with the "Analyze" phase of the DMAIC structure of Six Sigma.
This course is part of the Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Offered by
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
HYPOTHESIS TESTING
In this module, Dr. Greg Wiles will introduce you to the principle of hypothesis testing in six sigma, including the Z-test and the T-test. Dr. Bailey will also explain confidence intervals, paired comparison tests, ANOVA, and Chi-Square.
Design of Experiments (DOE) - Part 1
In this module, Dr. Christina Scherrer will begin the two-module journey through "design of experiments" (DOE).
Design of Experiments (DOE) - Part 2
In this module, Dr. Christina Scherrer will conclude the two-module journey through "design of experiments" (DOE).
Reviews
- 5 stars79.72%
- 4 stars15.47%
- 3 stars4.05%
- 2 stars0.49%
- 1 star0.24%
TOP REVIEWS FROM SIX SIGMA ADVANCED ANALYZE PHASE
Very useful for hypothesis testing and design of experiment understanding.
This course is very challenging. I think few more lectures would be good to understand the topics thoroughly. However, it's great.
"Coursera Learning is the best option to advance oneself knowledge and an aspiration to career excellence"
it is unspokenable...it is really a god n good and best of the best learning experience i ever had..I really experienced a lot from this
About the Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization
This specialization is for you if you are looking to learn more about the more advanced components of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes, performance, and quality assurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.