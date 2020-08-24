M
Jul 19, 2019
The overview of the DOE is very useful to understand the basic concepts of the DOE. My suggestion would be including the DOE project in exercise for further understanding of the modules.
KM
Dec 12, 2020
Great course to learn about six sigma Green belt from entrance level to expertise level. I highly recommend this course. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
By Henry R R I•
Aug 24, 2020
There is a wealth of knowledge in the concepts and principles in this course. They are an essential foundation for the analysis of data in production or in business, giving the ability to see what data is really saying.
The issue comes in where the courses are rushed through by the instructors and explanations of these crucial concepts and principles are left vague. The relatively complex formulas are not explained well and the examples given generally have obvious errors in them ranging from incorrect processes to even just basic math errors. Even when Excel is used in the course it is not done correctly, as the correct answers are glaringly different from a Data Analysis functions in Excel if cross-examined with the course's examples. Other statistics courses have been the only saving grace in learning what this course claims to teach. This course has however cemented my knowledge of the important concepts of statistics due that I had to learn exactly why and where these courses are horrendously errant. As these courses have immense potential to provide value to the students of Six Sigma, there needs to be a concerted effort to improve the sins of poor teaching methods and faulty content.
For the survival of those set to go through this course, refer to the comment and discussion sections for the explanation of the errors in the course and how to navigate through the discrepancies until this course is improved.
Good Luck, you are going to need it...
By RAM K A•
Apr 3, 2020
Good explanation. I would like to have even more practical examples for better understanding.
By Saúl A A G•
Aug 23, 2020
A little bit more of examples or a real ANOVA will be great for practice and understanding.
By Mit•
Jul 20, 2019
By John M D•
Sep 27, 2020
The modules covered by Dr. Sherrer were informative and helpful in breaking down the material. However, the modules covered by Dr. Wiles were mostly verbatim reading from the textbook with no additional examples or breakdown.
This certificate program started out promising, but there is less and less effort put forth as it progresses.
By Abraham R•
Dec 6, 2019
Todos los cursos de Seis Sigma que he recibido han sido estupendos puesto que seleccionan lo más importante de cada tema y lo explican como con plastilina, lo cual le permite a uno entender fácilmente para poder aplicar con facilidad en el ámbito del trabajo útil para las empresas Pyme.
Muchas gracias a los profesores por su dedicación y claridad en las explicaciones.
By TEODORO R G L•
Mar 25, 2021
By studying the Analysis phase of Lean Six Sigma, I was able to learn the importance of statistical analysis for this phase. The theoretical-practical examples on statistical hypothesis tests, Analysis of Variance, and Design of Experiments were very illustrative.
By Shresth S•
Apr 19, 2020
The course was well designed. DOE was explained very well and had everything that one needed to learn. However please teach how to read z table, t table in week1. Please make it a part of this course so that the students joining in the future can be benefited.
By Raj K•
Jan 26, 2021
The first week of this course was quite challanging, but the instructor makes it easy for your understanding. And when you accomplish the course with a good score, you are proud with yourself.A well designed course. Thank you.
By ankita b•
Jun 26, 2020
Course is explained in a very simple & lucid manner. It easy to understand as well as can be related to practical environment. Even the test designed in the course improves and polished the understanding of the course
By Kasuntha M•
Dec 12, 2020
By Amara M•
Jan 29, 2021
This course teaches the design of experience without being too technical. Great learning experience overall and the quizzes test your knowledge.
By Aurobindo K B•
Oct 10, 2018
it is unspokenable...it is really a god n good and best of the best learning experience i ever had..I really experienced a lot from this
By Humberto A D N•
Aug 30, 2020
Gostei muito mesmo, tenho uma única ressalva que é para alguns dos testes que estão com erros de enunciado ou nas respostas escritas.
By Patrizio M•
Jun 4, 2021
It was a great experience for me and i have gain lots of knowledge through this course in a very efficient way so thank you so much.
By Lakshaya M•
Oct 30, 2021
Amazing motivation for ASQ Certification. I'd recommend this course to all my peers who are passionate about Quality.
By SHUVO P•
Jun 3, 2020
Very good and well organised course to learn at the best level of six sigma analysis. Thank you very much.
By RANJEET S M•
May 8, 2020
"Coursera Learning is the best option to advance oneself knowledge and an aspiration to career excellence"
By R B•
May 21, 2020
Very good presentation . Essence DOE is given in few videos and well designed question papers. Thank You
By Toyonnia V P•
Mar 11, 2019
This section was more difficult, I practiced the formulas. And used the notes tool which helped
By Prithvi S•
Sep 29, 2018
Knowledgeable subject. Very hard to pass but very vast knowledge and learning experience
By Adam D•
Aug 12, 2021
Learn alot in this course. Now I can apply the modren techniques of six sigma thank you
By Rajendra M•
Jun 20, 2020
Every module include readings, videos, and quizzes to help us to understand concepts.
By Janardhan•
Apr 23, 2020
Wonderful course for people who like complete Green belt certification..........
By ANANDITA T•
Aug 7, 2020
Worth time! enriched me with concepts of ANOVA testing and design in six sigma.