Almost every organization uses computer networks to share their information and to support their business operations. When we allow network access to data it is exposed to threats from inside and outside of the organization. This course examines the threats associated with using internal and external networks and how to manage the protection of information when it’s accessible via networks.
This course is part of the Managing Cybersecurity Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
Describe the threats to data from information communication technology (ICT)
Identify the issues and practices associated with managing network security
Identify the practices, tools, and methodologies associated with assessing network security
Describe the components of an effective network security program
Skills you will gain
- Wireless Security
- Intrusion Detection System
- Firewall (Computing)
- Computer Network
Offered by
University System of Georgia
The University System of Georgia is composed of 28 higher education institutions including 4 research universities, 2 regional universities, 12 state universities, 13 state colleges and the Skidaway Institute of Oceanography. The Georgia Public Library System, encompassing 61 library systems throughout Georgia, is also part of the University System.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to the course Managing Network Security (Course 3)
This is an overview of the learning objectives for the course.
Introduction to Networking (Module 3.1)
Learning objectives for the module.
Cybersecurity Technology Administration (Module 3.2)
Learning objectives for the module on Cybersecurity Technology Administration
Wireless and Cloud Networks (Module 3.3)
Learning objectives for Wireless and Cloud Networks
Reviews
- 5 stars80.74%
- 4 stars14.28%
- 3 stars3.72%
- 1 star1.24%
TOP REVIEWS FROM MANAGING NETWORK SECURITY
thanks for this great platform i have learn alot from it.
the course was awesome , and clear to read and understand , thanks for the team who prepared the course of managing network secuirty
This course is very informative. Unfortunately (for me) is focuses on US regulations and not much on the rest of planet earth.
I believe there is problem at the final quiz since two of the questions does not accept the correct answers as correct. Questions 1 and 30.
About the Managing Cybersecurity Specialization
This specialization is intended for those learners that:
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.