What you will learn

  • Describe the threats to data from information communication technology (ICT)

  • Identify the issues and practices associated with managing network security

  • Identify the practices, tools, and methodologies associated with assessing network security

  • Describe the components of an effective network security program

Skills you will gain

  • Wireless Security
  • Intrusion Detection System
  • Firewall (Computing)
  • Computer Network
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

Welcome to the course Managing Network Security (Course 3)

Week 2

Introduction to Networking (Module 3.1)

Week 3

Cybersecurity Technology Administration (Module 3.2)

Week 4

Wireless and Cloud Networks (Module 3.3)

