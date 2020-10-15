KK
Mar 26, 2021
This was an excellent course. Great lecturers & the material is well explained. At the end, I gained an understanding of the different fundamentals surrounding network security.
TH
Oct 14, 2020
Very exhaustive and so helpful. I recommend it to all that would like to become IT specialists, Network Managers and IT professionals.
By TUGUME H•
Oct 15, 2020
By Joseph G C•
Aug 24, 2020
The course is a good course. There is so much to learn. I must say a lot was a refresher for me having done both A+, network+ and currently doing the CCNA. The problem with the course are the quizzes. They are a lot of wrong answers in there which affects your grade. I don't want to itemize any question here but anyone who studied for this will realize it.
By Nshimiyimana J D D•
Oct 13, 2020
the course was awesome , and clear to read and understand , thanks for the team who prepared the course of managing network secuirty
By P G K•
Oct 21, 2020
The course that I attended is an exelent one. This sessions helped me to learn more about cyber security
By Oloro O S•
Oct 17, 2020
I learnt more about network security
By Thomas R•
Jan 10, 2021
A fairly good job of covering all the different topics that fall under Network Security with out getting too complicated
By cindy c•
Mar 12, 2021
I was expecting it to be more in depth.
By Kamran I M•
Mar 25, 2021
A very good course for Cyber Security Managers, CTOs, CISOs, Network and Infrastructure Mangers, IT Auditors and It Governanve / Compliance professionals. For those who have working experience in industry and have some certifications earlier like CISM, CISA, CISSP etc. this is very suitable as a refresher and learning few new standards/concepts etc.
Kim
By Ephraim H F•
Sep 11, 2020
I learned a lot reagarding Network Security. Thanks!
By Ghassan M S•
Feb 1, 2021
Excellent course. Valuable information. Thank you.
By Cino P•
Aug 15, 2020
Informative and compact
By Kyle•
Mar 27, 2021
By JOSEPH A K•
Feb 8, 2022
I will recommend this course for all biginners. Because the instructors give detailed expalnation. Thanks to the two Professors.
By LAWRENCE A B•
Sep 10, 2021
thanks for this great platform i have learn alot from it.
By Mohamed H J•
Sep 14, 2020
thank you very much coursera am so proud of you
By BRIGHT A•
Jan 5, 2022
Short and very explanotory videos
By EDSON M V C•
Oct 4, 2020
Excelente curso, Gracias....
By Mohamed Y•
Aug 6, 2020
very helpful, thank you
By Arnaldo M•
Jan 22, 2021
Excellent course
By Muhammad H•
May 7, 2021
Amazing For Me
By Fatimah M A•
Oct 24, 2021
very usefule
By usmandahiru m•
Jan 6, 2021
ALHAMDULILLAH
By Juan M•
Jul 26, 2021
Buen curso.
By Vincent M•
Aug 7, 2020
good course
By Pawan K•
Jun 3, 2021
Very Nice