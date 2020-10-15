Chevron Left
Back to Managing Network Security

Learner Reviews & Feedback for Managing Network Security by University System of Georgia

4.7
stars
158 ratings
37 reviews

About the Course

Almost every organization uses computer networks to share their information and to support their business operations. When we allow network access to data it is exposed to threats from inside and outside of the organization. This course examines the threats associated with using internal and external networks and how to manage the protection of information when it’s accessible via networks. In this course, a learner will be able to: ● Describe the threats to data from information communication technology (ICT) ● Identify the issues and practices associated with managing network security ● Identify the practices, tools, and methodologies associated with assessing network security ● Describe the components of an effective network security program...

Top reviews

KK

Mar 26, 2021

This was an excellent course. Great lecturers & the material is well explained. At the end, I gained an understanding of the different fundamentals surrounding network security.

TH

Oct 14, 2020

Very exhaustive and so helpful. I recommend it to all that would like to become IT specialists, Network Managers and IT professionals.

Filter by:

1 - 25 of 38 Reviews for Managing Network Security

By TUGUME H

Oct 15, 2020

Very exhaustive and so helpful. I recommend it to all that would like to become IT specialists, Network Managers and IT professionals.

By Joseph G C

Aug 24, 2020

The course is a good course. There is so much to learn. I must say a lot was a refresher for me having done both A+, network+ and currently doing the CCNA. The problem with the course are the quizzes. They are a lot of wrong answers in there which affects your grade. I don't want to itemize any question here but anyone who studied for this will realize it.

By Nshimiyimana J D D

Oct 13, 2020

the course was awesome , and clear to read and understand , thanks for the team who prepared the course of managing network secuirty

By P G K

Oct 21, 2020

The course that I attended is an exelent one. This sessions helped me to learn more about cyber security

By Oloro O S

Oct 17, 2020

I learnt more about network security

By Thomas R

Jan 10, 2021

A fairly good job of covering all the different topics that fall under Network Security with out getting too complicated

By cindy c

Mar 12, 2021

I was expecting it to be more in depth.

By Kamran I M

Mar 25, 2021

A very good course for Cyber Security Managers, CTOs, CISOs, Network and Infrastructure Mangers, IT Auditors and It Governanve / Compliance professionals. For those who have working experience in industry and have some certifications earlier like CISM, CISA, CISSP etc. this is very suitable as a refresher and learning few new standards/concepts etc.

Kim

By Ephraim H F

Sep 11, 2020

I learned a lot reagarding Network Security. Thanks!

By Ghassan M S

Feb 1, 2021

Excellent course. Valuable information. Thank you.

By Cino P

Aug 15, 2020

Informative and compact

By Kyle

Mar 27, 2021

This was an excellent course. Great lecturers & the material is well explained. At the end, I gained an understanding of the different fundamentals surrounding network security.

By JOSEPH A K

Feb 8, 2022

I will recommend this course for all biginners. Because the instructors give detailed expalnation. Thanks to the two Professors.

By LAWRENCE A B

Sep 10, 2021

​thanks for this great platform i have learn alot from it.

By Mohamed H J

Sep 14, 2020

thank you very much coursera am so proud of you

By BRIGHT A

Jan 5, 2022

Short and very explanotory videos

By EDSON M V C

Oct 4, 2020

Excelente curso, Gracias....

By Mohamed Y

Aug 6, 2020

very helpful, thank you

By Arnaldo M

Jan 22, 2021

Excellent course

By Muhammad H

May 7, 2021

Amazing For Me

By Fatimah M A

Oct 24, 2021

v​ery usefule

By usmandahiru m

Jan 6, 2021

ALHAMDULILLAH

By Juan M

Jul 26, 2021

B​uen curso.

By Vincent M

Aug 7, 2020

good course

By Pawan K

Jun 3, 2021

Very Nice

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder