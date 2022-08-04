About this Course

Course 1 of 4 in the
Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

At least two years of work experience and a graduate level education is recommended.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • 2. Understand the cumulative value of customer loyalty
  • 3. Understand how processes and legacy systems are key obstacles to implementing customer centricity
  • 1. Understand the economic value of customer centricity
  • 5. Understand why the role of chief customer officer must be created at the corporate level to coordinate and integrate activities across products and business units
  • 4. Understand why a shift away the cost accounting system is crucial for creating a customer centric organization
Course 1 of 4 in the
Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization
Beginner Level

At least two years of work experience and a graduate level education is recommended.

Approx. 10 hours to complete
English

University System of Georgia

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
2 hours to complete

Introduction to Customer Centricity

2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
2 hours to complete

Implementing Customer Centricity

2 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 59 min)
Week
3
Week 3
6 hours to complete

How to Create Value for Customers

6 hours to complete
42 videos (Total 193 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes

About the Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization

Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth

