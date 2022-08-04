This course suggests why companies should be customer centric. Customer centricity provides a number of competitive advantages including revenue growth and cost reduction. The key concept is customer lifetime value (CLV) For example, a typical household spends more than $500,000 over 15 years at nearby grocery stores. Customer centricity is important, but most organizations struggle to implement it properly. This is due to internal operations, processes, and most importantly, cost accounting systems. Since the industrial age, the cost accounting focus has been very product centric, and there needs to be a shift customer centric accounting. This course, taught by Professor Jagdish Sheth, 2020 Padma Bhushan Award winner for Literature and Education, offers videos, articles, and recommendations from senior industry leaders on how to successfully implement customer centricity.
Skills you will gain
- 2. Understand the cumulative value of customer loyalty
- 3. Understand how processes and legacy systems are key obstacles to implementing customer centricity
- 1. Understand the economic value of customer centricity
- 5. Understand why the role of chief customer officer must be created at the corporate level to coordinate and integrate activities across products and business units
- 4. Understand why a shift away the cost accounting system is crucial for creating a customer centric organization
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
2 hours to complete
Introduction to Customer Centricity
2 hours to complete
12 videos (Total 39 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
2 hours to complete
Implementing Customer Centricity
2 hours to complete
20 videos (Total 59 min)
6 hours to complete
How to Create Value for Customers
6 hours to complete
42 videos (Total 193 min), 1 reading, 3 quizzes
About the Customer Centricity with Professor Jagdish Sheth Specialization
