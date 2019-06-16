LU
Feb 4, 2018
Amaizing Course, I am a Business Management Engineering Student, but I'm in an exchange program actually and this course made me remember all the topics I have been studied in my Quality Classes.
Jun 9, 2020
Muy buen curso, bastante completo. Coursera te da la oportinidad de acceder a cursos con universidades de clase mundial desde la tu casa. gracias por esta experiencia tan maravillosa.
By Riasat N•
Jun 16, 2019
Some repetitive courses and confusing sequences of chapter modules.
By Gonçalo E•
Jul 3, 2018
The materials are quite ok, I think all people make an effort to bring this to a reasonable understanding for all. A few question to take in: a) how to relate to the service industries and non manufacturing world, b) the content in the book is way more dense and "untreated" if the course serves as a preparation for the exam then we can all be in trouble.c) suggestion - have a google excel with the formulas ready to be used since some of the examples can be improved (r and test for r) d)suggestion - explain what things mean in laymen language - since some of the videos do the work ( correlation is a good example, can you do examples of day to day or service or software or stock market, or others where we can find more context from the application of the formulas
By Eduardo G•
Nov 5, 2018
Displaying formuale is not enough for good learning
By Aurobindo K B•
Oct 13, 2018
Sir n maam I am so grateful for being a student of yours in this course where i got all my doubt cleared.It was mind blowing course I ever had in online platform
By Shady N•
Aug 25, 2019
The course is excellent and helped me to better use excel for statistics.
I think including more practice examples would be better.
Thank you for this course
By Carmelo R•
May 12, 2019
I have started this course and find it very friendly. I Hope complete this course and try to continuing with next analyze and improve process. Thank you !
By bao t•
Jan 30, 2019
This course includes everything needed in measure phase and helps me understand more in statistics
By MARCOS F F D•
Sep 25, 2019
Course with good theoretical and practical content!
By Varun P•
Jan 5, 2018
Very Helpful
By brian d•
Dec 12, 2018
Too much focus on statistics without context of usage.
By Michiel H•
Jul 5, 2019
Course totally lacks enthousiasm. A lot of repetition from the yellow belt course. No in-depth questions about process capability and statistics calculations. No involvement of teachers in the forums. Some sheets and questions are plain wrong (e.g. on cpk calculation). Some presentations are made with a totally unrelated movie as a background, which greatly distracts from the information. I am disappointed, but will finish the specialization. Anyway it is a good motivation to read the handbook.
By Andrew E•
Mar 22, 2021
Overall a good course. Dr Scherrer and Dr Bailey do a excellent job in explaining some difficult material. There could stand to be more problems to work through for the statistical analysis section in order for us to get more practice.
By Auve R P•
Jun 6, 2020
Amazing course with a detailed explanation. This is kinda must learn for understanding six sigma. One would learn the basic concept (define and measuring tools) of how to apply six sigma in an industry.
By Lesly N O U•
Feb 4, 2018
By Yasser C•
Sep 19, 2020
A very rich and amazing course
But the tests were too difficult i couldn't find the answers neither in the book neither in the videos i had to do lot of research and this tooks a lot of time
By Kasuntha M•
Dec 12, 2020
Great course to learn about six sigma Green belt from entrance level to expertise level. I highly recommend this course. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
By Gilberto T•
Jun 10, 2020
By Jonathan T R•
Apr 5, 2020
Tema super interesante y complejo de entender. Al final después de repetir las lecciones, queda más claro el contenido. Recomendable al 100 %. Gracias a los profesores.
By Gustavo S•
Jan 6, 2019
Although estatistic and probability are hard to get most of the times, I felt comfortable by doing the classes and reaching the goals. Really nice.
By RANJEET S M•
May 8, 2020
"The Green Belt Specialization is a Great Learning, however it would be good if there is one more course on black belt or master black belt"
By Savinay K S•
Dec 13, 2019
Amazing very informative and helpful. Would appreciate if we get more solved examples with steps to calculate and strengthen the learnings.
By Talha I H•
May 12, 2020
It was little bit hard course as it is intermediate level. There are lots of statistical math. Thanks to the instructor for their efforts.
By Patrizio M•
Jun 7, 2021
It was a great experience for me and i have gain lots of knowledge through this course in a very efficient way so thank you so much.
By Ricardo C•
Mar 2, 2020
It was quit interesting and valuable! Several mathematical guidelines to apply to define the issue, measure and test the issues.
By TEODORO R G L•
Feb 23, 2021
It is a very interesting course that complements the knowledge on the topics covered with the experience of the instructors.