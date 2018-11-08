KM
Dec 12, 2020
Great course to learn about six sigma Green belt from entrance level to expertise level. I highly recommend this course. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
RK
Mar 16, 2021
I am very much satisfied and happy to finish this capstone course and finally achieve my Six Sigma Green Belt certification. Thankful to all the instructure and lecturers.
By Eduardo G•
Nov 8, 2018
Content is not bad. There is indeed what some useful information in the course.
But the use case for the assignment ought to be provided by the trainers, as it is unrealistic to expect the students to provide their own case. Also, it would be logical to let the assignment be developed in phases distributed along the course, as the content is provided, as opposed to confront the student with a whole amount of work right at the end.
By Sergio D•
Jan 12, 2019
Just a conceptual course, not statistic exercises or practical tools
By Saroj D•
Mar 10, 2019
Capstone needs to have better description about the different steps
By Adduri B T•
Nov 13, 2017
its very useful.As in Manufacturing Site the measures will be taken after the problem or defect is identified but by learning this course, we can analyse the problem before it arrives or while creating the document or the process
By Saurav A•
Jun 2, 2020
This is a very well designed course which will help you learn about the six sigma's concept. It is a must if you are to gain knowledge on how industries are managed.
By Elie C•
May 13, 2020
Very intresting course on six sigma. One set back though is that they are not focusing on case studies. Recommendation is to add a course and present case studies to really understand how things work in the real world.
Definition of the DMAIC and of the tools are excellent though.
By Chakir•
Apr 29, 2020
It helped me enormously in the supervision of improvement projects in the company where I work and I thank very much our teachers who have a very high educational level
By Ahmed K•
May 29, 2020
I have really enjoyed learning this course from all the prospective of the instructors, material , project and quizzes.
Thanks
By Sathya N S•
Jan 18, 2020
very nice and better content, awesome trainers and over all a very good experience in learning DMAIC. Highly recommended.
By Rafa K•
Dec 12, 2017
The specialization gives a very good idea about lean sigma . however, it would ave been It would have been interesting if a section about service quality applications was added in each of the courses.
By RAM K A•
Apr 9, 2020
Good explanation about the various tools and methods. Would like have even more examples other than from the Green belt handbook.
By Rajendra M•
Aug 12, 2020
Nicely explained all the concepts in course, Final Six Sigma Green Belt project is very challenging.
Well designed course. Learned lot of new concepts in project work.
By RANJEET S M•
May 8, 2020
"Learning on Coursera is a life changing experience and I want to experience life long whenever I want to learn something new"
By Axkana L V B•
Jun 19, 2018
Excellent course, I have been able to learn many subjects that can help to perform diverse functions and activities.
By Saideep S•
May 28, 2020
Excellent course and with that i end my first training of lean six sigma green belt.looking forward for more
By Edgar C L•
Apr 29, 2018
SImplified version of the Lean Six Sigma book yet contains a significant amount of information.
By SHUVO P•
Jun 3, 2020
Best depiction of the Six sigma DMAIC model's Improve & Control phases. Really enjoyed a lot.
By Swapneel D•
Jul 14, 2019
Amazing course. You learn a lot about quality control and other tips and tricks
By Maria V M G•
May 5, 2020
Great way to end the certification as Six Sigma Green Belt. It was challenging
By Opas S•
Sep 15, 2020
Great course
By Jingting X•
May 11, 2019
Most of the contents are useful, but the requirement for the project is a bit too much.
By nishbinder s•
Dec 8, 2021
Excellently planned and structured course for doing Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization. Presenters had in-depth knowledge of Six Sigma with exceptional presenting skills of presenting complex topics in simplistic manner.
By Kasuntha M•
Dec 12, 2020
Great course to learn about six sigma Green belt from entrance level to expertise level. I highly recommend this course. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.
By Raj K•
Mar 17, 2021
I am very much satisfied and happy to finish this capstone course and finally achieve my Six Sigma Green Belt certification. Thankful to all the instructure and lecturers.
By Sanjith D•
Sep 2, 2020
Very helpful course. Gives you an overall experience about the Six sigma and the Lean system as well. It was worth the time spent on this specialization