About the Course

This course is for you if you are looking to dive deeper into Six Sigma or strengthen and expand your knowledge of the basic components of green belt level of Six Sigma and Lean. Six Sigma skills are widely sought by employers both nationally and internationally. These skills have been proven to help improve business processes and performance. This course will take you deeper into the principles and tools associated with the "Improve" and "Control" phases of the DMAIC structure of Six Sigma. It is highly recommended that you complete the "Yellow Belt Specialization" and the courses "Six Sigma and the Organization (Advanced)," "Six Sigma Advanced Define and Measure Phase," and "Six Sigma Advanced Analyze Phase" before beginning this course. In this course, your instructors will introduce you to, and have you apply, some of the tools and metrics that are critical components of Six Sigma. This course will provide you with the advanced knowledge of root cause analysis, lean tools, control plan, process control, and statistical process control (SPC) as they are associated with Six Sigma and Lean. Every module will include readings, videos, and quizzes to help make sure you understand the material and concepts that are studied. Registration includes online access to course content, projects, and resources but does not include the companion text The Certified Six Sigma Green Belt Handbook (2nd edition). The companion text is NOT required to complete the assignments. However, the text is a recognized handbook used by professionals in the field. Also, it is a highly-recommended text for those wishing to move forward in Six Sigma and eventually gain certification from professional agencies such as American Society for Quality (ASQ)....

KM

Dec 12, 2020

Great course to learn about six sigma Green belt from entrance level to expertise level. I highly recommend this course. Thank you all for the immense support throughout the course.

RK

Mar 16, 2021

I am very much satisfied and happy to finish this capstone course and finally achieve my Six Sigma Green Belt certification. Thankful to all the instructure and lecturers.

By Eduardo G

Nov 8, 2018

Content is not bad. There is indeed what some useful information in the course.

But the use case for the assignment ought to be provided by the trainers, as it is unrealistic to expect the students to provide their own case. Also, it would be logical to let the assignment be developed in phases distributed along the course, as the content is provided, as opposed to confront the student with a whole amount of work right at the end.

By Sergio D

Jan 12, 2019

Just a conceptual course, not statistic exercises or practical tools

By Saroj D

Mar 10, 2019

Capstone needs to have better description about the different steps

By Adduri B T

Nov 13, 2017

its very useful.As in Manufacturing Site the measures will be taken after the problem or defect is identified but by learning this course, we can analyse the problem before it arrives or while creating the document or the process

By Saurav A

Jun 2, 2020

This is a very well designed course which will help you learn about the six sigma's concept. It is a must if you are to gain knowledge on how industries are managed.

By Elie C

May 13, 2020

Very intresting course on six sigma. One set back though is that they are not focusing on case studies. Recommendation is to add a course and present case studies to really understand how things work in the real world.

Definition of the DMAIC and of the tools are excellent though.

By Chakir

Apr 29, 2020

It helped me enormously in the supervision of improvement projects in the company where I work and I thank very much our teachers who have a very high educational level

By Ahmed K

May 29, 2020

I have really enjoyed learning this course from all the prospective of the instructors, material , project and quizzes.

Thanks

By Sathya N S

Jan 18, 2020

very nice and better content, awesome trainers and over all a very good experience in learning DMAIC. Highly recommended.

By Rafa K

Dec 12, 2017

The specialization gives a very good idea about lean sigma . however, it would ave been It would have been interesting if a section about service quality applications was added in each of the courses.

By RAM K A

Apr 9, 2020

Good explanation about the various tools and methods. Would like have even more examples other than from the Green belt handbook.

By Rajendra M

Aug 12, 2020

Nicely explained all the concepts in course, Final Six Sigma Green Belt project is very challenging.

Well designed course. Learned lot of new concepts in project work.

By RANJEET S M

May 8, 2020

"Learning on Coursera is a life changing experience and I want to experience life long whenever I want to learn something new"

By Axkana L V B

Jun 19, 2018

Excellent course, I have been able to learn many subjects that can help to perform diverse functions and activities.

By Saideep S

May 28, 2020

Excellent course and with that i end my first training of lean six sigma green belt.looking forward for more

By Edgar C L

Apr 29, 2018

SImplified version of the Lean Six Sigma book yet contains a significant amount of information.

By SHUVO P

Jun 3, 2020

Best depiction of the Six sigma DMAIC model's Improve & Control phases. Really enjoyed a lot.

By Swapneel D

Jul 14, 2019

Amazing course. You learn a lot about quality control and other tips and tricks

By Maria V M G

May 5, 2020

Great way to end the certification as Six Sigma Green Belt. It was challenging

By Opas S

Sep 15, 2020

Great course

By Jingting X

May 11, 2019

Most of the contents are useful, but the requirement for the project is a bit too much.

By nishbinder s

Dec 8, 2021

Excellently planned and structured course for doing Six Sigma Green Belt Specialization. Presenters had in-depth knowledge of Six Sigma with exceptional presenting skills of presenting complex topics in simplistic manner.

By Kasuntha M

Dec 12, 2020

By Raj K

Mar 17, 2021

By Sanjith D

Sep 2, 2020

Very helpful course. Gives you an overall experience about the Six sigma and the Lean system as well. It was worth the time spent on this specialization

