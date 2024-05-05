As generative AI disrupts every business and industry, the product manager’s role is also constantly transforming. This course enables product managers to expand their skill sets and give them an edge in their careers by leveraging AI.
Generative AI: Supercharge Your Product Management Career
Explain the fundamental concepts and benefits of using Generative AI in product management
Demonstrate proficiency in using different generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot, and DALL-E, for product management
Analyze the ethical considerations when using generative AI to conceive, plan, and launch products
Apply generative AI techniques to improve performance across the product lifecycle
There are 3 modules in this course
In this module, you’ll learn how generative AI is enhancing the product management and product lifecycle and helping organizations get a competitive advantage. You’ll get familiar with the different tasks a product manager must perform when leveraging generative AI for product management. Further, you’ll get familiar with the process of integrating generative AI into the organization and the associated challenges and tips to be successful. In addition, you’ll explore a generative AI tool. You’ll leverage generative AI to streamline tasks, generate ideas, enhance communication, and improve customer experiences. You’ll also learn about the risks when using generative AI.
In this module, you will learn the necessary skills to utilize generative AI tools for product management effectively. You’ll also learn about the considerations you need to consider when using generative AI in industries and assessing organizational readiness. In addition, you will explore future trends in generative AI and experience three popular AI tools used by product managers. You will also become familiar with biases and ethical dilemmas you may face when using generative AI.
In this module, you will complete a guided final project where you will use different generative AI tools to perform various product management activities. In addition, you will attempt a final graded exam designed to evaluate your understanding of the different concepts and applications of generative AI in the product management lifecycle and the product lifecycle.
