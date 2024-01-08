LearnQuest
Blockchain Architecture - Intermediate Concepts
LearnQuest

Blockchain Architecture - Intermediate Concepts

This course is part of Blockchain Solution Architecture Specialization

Taught in English

Kris Bennett

Instructor: Kris Bennett

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

16 quizzes

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

There are 8 modules in this course

Welcome to Blockchain Solution Architecture -Intermediate Concepts. This course is designed to delve deeper into the realm of blockchain technology. It builds upon the foundational knowledge gained in the Fundamentals of Blockchain Architecture course, and offers a detailed look into security considerations, risk management strategies, and an overview of blockchain architecture. We will also explore the intricacies of smart contracts, legal and ethical implications of blockchain technology, and various governance models prevalent in the industry.

1 video3 readings

This module provides an in-depth analysis of blockchain security at multiple levels. It covers smart contract security issues like reentrancy, integer overflow, and more. It discusses protocol-level security aspects including consensus algorithms, incentive mechanisms, and cryptography. Network-level security topics include Eclipse attacks, Sybil attacks, and ways to harden blockchain networks against risks. Students will learn to evaluate security tradeoffs and strengthen blockchain solutions.

12 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

This module deeply explores the evolving global regulatory landscape for blockchain and cryptocurrencies. It examines existing regulations across major jurisdictions and identifies gaps. It covers legal issues like data privacy, AML/KYC, custody, and more. Students will analyze case studies of enforcement actions. The module looks at self-regulatory efforts and trends in regulating DeFi and NFTs. Students will gain perspective on navigating the complex, uncertain regulatory landscape.

6 videos1 reading3 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin

This comprehensive risk management module examines risks across multiple dimensions. Enterprise risks include technology failures, stakeholder alignment, and solution viability. Geopolitical risks cover government stances, legal ambiguity, and jurisdictional differences. Market risks include volatility, speculation, and maturity. Reputational risks arise from partnerships, social impacts, and public perception. Students will evaluate ethical risks and compliance with evolving regulations. The module equips students to develop a blockchain risk management plan.

6 videos1 reading2 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

This module covers best practices for properly documenting blockchain solutions. This includes crafting an executive overview, problem statement, SMART goals, guiding principles, solution architecture, timeline, risk assessment, and data dictionary. Students will learn how documentation increases solution clarity, alignment, and governance. Proper documentation practices are essential for blockchain projects to gain approval and funding.

9 videos3 quizzes2 discussion prompts1 plugin

This module analyzes the unique governance challenges arising from blockchain's decentralized nature. It covers governing shared infrastructure and consortium models. Blockchain-specific concerns like resolving forks are discussed. The module explores the workings of decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs). Students will compare governance approaches and evaluate applicability based on blockchain architecture and use cases.

7 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 discussion prompt

This module profiles a diverse set of real-world blockchain projects across finance, supply chain, credentialing, media, government, and other industries. Students will examine early successes and failures. The module draws key lessons from these pioneer implementations to reinforce learning from other modules. Students gain perspective on blockchain's real-world potential and limitations.

8 videos1 quiz1 discussion prompt

This is a recap of the course and what you have learned.

1 video1 quiz

Kris Bennett
LearnQuest
