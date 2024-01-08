LearnQuest
Advanced Blockchain Architectures
LearnQuest

Advanced Blockchain Architectures

This course is part of Blockchain Solution Architecture Specialization

Taught in English

Kris Bennett

Instructor: Kris Bennett

Included with Coursera Plus

Learn more

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Recently updated!

January 2024

Assessments

12 quizzes

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals
Intermediate level

Recommended experience

14 hours (approximately)
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder

Build your subject-matter expertise

This course is part of the Blockchain Solution Architecture Specialization
When you enroll in this course, you'll also be enrolled in this Specialization.
  • Learn new concepts from industry experts
  • Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
  • Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
  • Earn a shareable career certificate
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 8 modules in this course

This course provides an in-depth exploration of Blockchain architecture, emphasizing technical components and complex features like cryptography and node management. You will gain a comprehensive understanding of crucial aspects such as the integral parts of blockchain, proof of concept for a private blockchain, privacy issues, and security measures. We will also explore the inoperability between different blockchains, the scalability of blockchain solutions, and the environmental impacts of blockchain technology.

What's included

1 video3 readings

This module provides an overview of the end-to-end process of delivering a blockchain solution. It starts with techniques for conducting a needs analysis and identifying appropriate use cases for blockchain technology. Students learn how to design and implement a proof of concept, including network topology, consensus mechanisms, and smart contract programming. The module covers best practices for transitioning a successful proof of concept into a minimum viable product suitable for live deployment. Students gain hands-on experience taking a blockchain solution from conception through production rollout.

What's included

11 videos1 reading3 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

This module analyzes the distinct landscapes of blockchain adoption for consumers versus enterprises. It uses the "blockchain iceberg" analogy to illustrate the high visibility of consumer-facing applications compared to enterprise blockchain projects. The module outlines key enterprise use cases in finance, supply chain, credentialing etc. It also covers limitations and concerns for enterprise blockchain adoption including integration, security, governance and more. Students will be able to articulate strategic considerations for blockchain adoption tailored to consumer vs enterprise contexts.

What's included

8 videos1 reading1 quiz2 discussion prompts

Introduces the concept of self-sovereign identity and its importance for security, privacy and interoperability of blockchain solutions. It explains how blockchain approaches like decentralized identifiers and verifiable credentials can empower users to own and control their digital identities without centralized authorities. Students will grasp technical implementations of self-sovereign identity on blockchains and why it represents a paradigm shift for identity management on the internet.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt

Contextualizes blockchain technology in the evolution from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. It provides students with a nuanced perspective on the gradual transition taking place rather than a disruptive shift to a wholly new paradigm. The module outlines the key technical and cultural elements of Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 models. It discusses how integrating aspects of both models serves as a bridge to the future capabilities of Web 3.0.

What's included

6 videos1 reading1 quiz1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Provides students with an in-depth understanding of techniques for integrating blockchain networks with other blockchains as well as legacy centralized systems. It covers atomic swaps, hash time locked contracts, sidechains/relays, and decentralized oracles. Students will be able to architect interoperable blockchain ecosystems.

What's included

5 videos1 reading1 quiz2 discussion prompts

Analyzes key sustainability considerations pertaining to blockchain technology. It examines the carbon footprint of mining and consensus protocols along with eWaste from hardware turnover. Other topics include geopolitical issues around cryptocurrencies, quantum computing risks, and the long-term viability of cryptoassets. Students will develop a nuanced perspective on blockchain sustainability.

What's included

15 videos1 reading4 quizzes2 discussion prompts2 plugins

This module equips students with resources for launching their blockchain journeys. It provides guidance on certification programs, in-demand skills, and the blockchain job market. Students will identify their goals and chart a path forward with the knowledge, tools and recommendations provided.

What's included

3 videos1 quiz

Instructor

Kris Bennett
LearnQuest
3 Courses298 learners

Offered by

LearnQuest

Recommended if you're interested in Design and Product

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Design and Product? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions