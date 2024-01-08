This specialization is intended for individuals with a basic understanding of digital technologies as well as developers or security professionals with at least 2 years of programming experience wishing to expand their blockchain knowledge. Throughout the specialization, students will learn about the fundamentals of blockchain architecture, progress to some of the intermediate concepts of blockchain technology, and finish with advanced blockchain architectures.
Applied Learning Project
Throughout this specialization, learners will test their newfound knowledge within the three courses using a series of ungraded lesson quizzes, interactive activities, discussion groups with peers, graded module exams, and a final exam for each course.