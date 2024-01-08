LearnQuest
Blockchain Solution Architecture Specialization
LearnQuest

Blockchain Solution Architecture Specialization

Delve deep into Blockchain Architecture

Taught in English

Kris Bennett

Instructor: Kris Bennett

Specialization - 3 course series

Beginner level

Recommended experience

1 month at 10 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Recently updated!

January 2024

Specialization - 3 course series

Fundamentals of Blockchain Architecture

Course 119 hours

What you'll learn

  • Understand the fundamental concepts and principles of blockchain technology.

    Analyze and make informed decisions about blockchain technology.

Skills you'll gain

Category: Cryptography
Category: Consensus Decision-Making
Category: Blockchain
Category: Architectural Security
Category: Blockchain security

Blockchain Architecture - Intermediate Concepts

Course 214 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Smart Contract
Category: Risk Management
Category: Blockchain Governance
Category: Blockchain architecture

Advanced Blockchain Architectures

Course 314 hours

What you'll learn

Skills you'll gain

Category: Identity Management (IDM)
Category: Needs Analysis
Category: Proof Of Concept (POC) Development
Category: strategy
Category: Blockchain

Instructor

Kris Bennett
LearnQuest
Offered by

LearnQuest

