Learner Reviews & Feedback for Web3 and Blockchain Fundamentals by INSEAD
About the Course
There is a lot of hype around Web3 and blockchain. As with any disruptive technology, there are many competing sources of information. But if we look beyond the hype and mania—not to mention the fear, uncertainty, and doubt—we see something profound happening. We are witnessing one of the largest transformations of wealth in human history—from paper-based analog assets to digital ones. Blockchain represents the first native digital medium for value, and is foundational to the next generation of the Internet—also known as Web3.
In this short course you’ll learn what Web3 is, and how it differs from Web1 and Web2 in important ways. You’ll explore blockchain as the foundational technology for the Web3 era, and will learn about key concepts, such as digital assets (tokens), smart contracts, decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), and the blockchain “trilemma.” You will be able to describe seven principles for the design of blockchain-based systems, and seven challenge areas associated with implementing blockchain technology. You will be able to identify the questions one must consider when deciding whether or not blockchain is appropriate for a particular problem or use-case, and you will be able to describe some real-world examples of companies that have integrated blockchain into their business models.
This course is non-technical (i.e. no coding required) and is intended for a broad audience. The video material for these courses includes content from our “Blockchain Revolution Specialization” and “Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce Specialization,” which has been remixed and re-edited for the purposes of this short course....