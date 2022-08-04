In this fourth and final course of the specialization, you will synthesize your learning into a project deliverable called a Blockchain Opportunity Analysis. The goals of this course are twofold: One, it’s for you to identify a specific need or problem in Global Commerce that can potentially be solved using blockchain technology. Two, it’s for you to investigate possible solutions to this problem, including how these solutions might be executed. You will accomplish different project milestones each week, and will be introduced to several tools that entrepreneurs use to organize their findings. Throughout this process, you will hear from real-world practitioners who have hands-on experience in the blockchain ecosystem. Additionally, by participating in this course you will gain access to our Blockchain Case Commons—a crowdsourced collection of blockchain applications and use-cases spanning multiple industries. As an outcome of this course, you’ll walk away with a consolidated, peer-reviewed Blockchain Opportunity Analysis, which you can use to pitch your idea to your organization or even to potential investors.
What you will learn
Identify new ideas or opportunities for blockchain within Global Commerce
Explain how you will position your idea, including how your idea will create new value for your customers
Identify the business model decisions that would need to be made in order to assess the feasibility of your idea
Describe what would need to change in your organization's current way of operating in order to bring your idea to fruition
Industry Analysis
Opportunity Identification
Positioning
Execution
