Course 4 of 4 in the
Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Identify new ideas or opportunities for blockchain within Global Commerce

  • Explain how you will position your idea, including how your idea will create new value for your customers

  • Identify the business model decisions that would need to be made in order to assess the feasibility of your idea

  • Describe what would need to change in your organization's current way of operating in order to bring your idea to fruition

Course 4 of 4 in the
Web3 and Blockchain in Global Commerce Specialization
Intermediate Level
Approx. 13 hours to complete
English

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1
Week 1
4 hours to complete

Industry Analysis

4 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 25 min), 5 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
2
Week 2
3 hours to complete

Opportunity Identification

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 22 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
Week
3
Week 3
2 hours to complete

Positioning

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 3 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
4
Week 4
2 hours to complete

Execution

2 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 5 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

Frequently Asked Questions

