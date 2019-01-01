Profile

丁斌

      Bio

      丁斌，男，1962年生，中国科学技术大学管理学院副教授、博士，院长助理。研究专业方向为物流与供应链管理、运营管理、企业信息化。 获得清华大学经济管理学院硕士，中国科技大学商学院博士。先后在政府部门、企业和学校工作，具有丰富的实践经验。担任中国科大MBA/MPA中心副主任、EMBA中心主任等职务。安徽省信息化专家咨询委员会委员、安徽省物流与采购联合会顾问。多家公司管理顾问、独立董事。发表学术论文40多篇，出版专著4部。 讲授课程：MBA《运营管理》，EMBA、本科和研究生《商业模式》

      Courses

      《MBA论文写作指导》

      Other topics to explore
      Placeholder
      Arts and Humanities
      338 courses
      Placeholder
      Business
      1095 courses
      Placeholder
      Computer Science
      668 courses
      Placeholder
      Data Science
      425 courses
      Placeholder
      Information Technology
      145 courses
      Placeholder
      Health
      471 courses
      Placeholder
      Math and Logic
      70 courses
      Placeholder
      Personal Development
      137 courses
      Placeholder
      Physical Science and Engineering
      413 courses
      Placeholder
      Social Sciences
      401 courses
      Placeholder
      Language Learning
      150 courses

      Coursera Footer

      Start or advance your career

      Browse popular topics

      Popular courses and articles

      Earn a degree or certificate online

      Coursera

      Community

      More

      Learn Anywhere
      Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
      Placeholder