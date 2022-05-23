From this course, you’ll understand how to make Connected Planning a reality in an organization. Organizations need a vision supported by a focused effort to move from traditional planning and static business modeling to a Connected Planning approach--where data, people, and plans are linked throughout the organization.
This course is part of the Connected Planning for Business Transformation Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
What you will learn
How corporate culture, development of champions, and change management practices impact a Connected Planning implementation
How a Connected Planning technology platform fits into the broader digital ecosystem of an organization
How process mapping and redesign can facilitate a successful Connected Planning implementation
Skills you will gain
- Technology Disruption
- Business Planning
- Strategic Planning
- Connected Planning
- Business Strategy
Offered by
Anaplan
Anaplan is driving a new age of connected planning. Large and fast-growing organizations use Anaplan’s cloud platform in every business function to make better-informed plans and decisions and drive faster, more effective planning processes. Anaplan also provides support, training, and planning transformation advisory services.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Introduction to Implementing Connected Planning
Successfully implementing a Connected Planning approach encompasses a lot more than just replacing legacy systems and spreadsheets with a Connected Planning technology platform. In this short lesson, we'll introduce you to the course and to some of the other critical factors that determine success as an organization begins, and continues, its Connected Planning journey.
The Path Forward
Implementing Connected Planning is a significant, transformative change for an organization. But organizations rarely get to successful Connected Planning without encountering some challenges along the way. In this week's lessons, we'll explore some common issues related to each of the three pillars of Connected Planning - People, Data, and Plans - that arise when moving from traditional planning to Connected Planning.
Addressing People Challenges
A successful implementation of Connected Planning requires many things from many people, and not just from individual players in the implementation project team. In this week's lessons, we will explore different ways in which organizational culture, sponsorship, and advocacy can enable Connected Planning.
Addressing Data Challenges
Data issues pose significant challenges for a Connected Planning implementation. In this week's lesson, we explore approaches that can be used to facilitate the clean-up, governance, storage, and transfer of data for Connected Planning purposes. We'll also touch on the necessary components of the broader digital ecosystem necessary for successful Connected Planning.
About the Connected Planning for Business Transformation Specialization
This Specialization is for business professionals and students who are building business strategy and planning skills. It’s also ideal for senior leadership who need insight beyond basic business modeling and scenario planning to capture value from their strategic planning and budgeting processes. Through three courses, you will cover the principles and benefits of Connected Planning, learn from real-life Connected Planning case studies from a wide range of industries and functions, and explore the organizational imperatives critical to successful Connected Planning adoption. Together, these courses will prepare you to drive a Connected Planning implementation in your own organization.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.