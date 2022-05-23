About this Course

What you will learn

  • How corporate culture, development of champions, and change management practices impact a Connected Planning implementation

  • How a Connected Planning technology platform fits into the broader digital ecosystem of an organization

  • How process mapping and redesign can facilitate a successful Connected Planning implementation

Skills you will gain

  • Technology Disruption
  • Business Planning
  • Strategic Planning
  • Connected Planning
  • Business Strategy
Anaplan

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Introduction to Implementing Connected Planning

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 14 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

2 hours to complete

The Path Forward

2 hours to complete
11 readings
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Addressing People Challenges

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 34 min), 18 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Addressing Data Challenges

3 hours to complete
2 videos (Total 15 min), 16 readings, 2 quizzes

