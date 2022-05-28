About this Course

Course 1 of 3 in the
Strategic Technology Management Specialization
Intermediate Level

Business work experience (1-2 years minimum) or knowledge about new technologies and innovation

Approx. 12 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Skills, knowledge and strategies to analyze business situations and develop strategic responses in highly innovative and fast-moving businesses.

Skills you will gain

  • R&D Management
  • Business Strategy
  • Product Management
  • Innovation Management
  • Strategic Management
Instructor

Offered by

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

MODULE 1: LIFE CYCLES OF INNOVATION

11 videos (Total 65 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 2

MODULE 2: TECHNOLOGICAL DISRUPTION

8 videos (Total 63 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

MODULE 3: BUSINESS MODEL INNOVATION

11 videos (Total 76 min), 3 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4

MODULE 4: STANDARDS AND PLATFORMS

8 videos (Total 66 min), 4 readings, 1 quiz

