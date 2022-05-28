The success of modern companies depends critically on their ability to manage and respond to technological change. Innovation is continually challenging companies’ competitive advantages, giving rise to new business models, and stimulating new platform-based competition. Managers and entrepreneurs need to understand these strategic forces and how they impact firms and industries in the modern knowledge economy. This course explains how technological innovation affects the competitive dynamics of markets, and how managers and entrepreneurs alike can strategically manage these dynamics to maximize the likelihood of success.
About this Course
Business work experience (1-2 years minimum) or knowledge about new technologies and innovation
What you will learn
Skills, knowledge and strategies to analyze business situations and develop strategic responses in highly innovative and fast-moving businesses.
Skills you will gain
- R&D Management
- Business Strategy
- Product Management
- Innovation Management
- Strategic Management
Business work experience (1-2 years minimum) or knowledge about new technologies and innovation
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
MODULE 1: LIFE CYCLES OF INNOVATION
In this module, we will focus on the fundamentals of how innovation creates regular patterns in industries and markets over time.
MODULE 2: TECHNOLOGICAL DISRUPTION
In this module, we will understand the fascinating phenomenon of technological disruption – why is it that well-established leading companies are (sometimes) threatened and displaced when they face a new emerging technology?
MODULE 3: BUSINESS MODEL INNOVATION
In this module, we will engage in a detailed discussion on business models and the various components of a business model.
MODULE 4: STANDARDS AND PLATFORMS
In this module, we explore a major new development in the technology-led business landscape: the emergence of competition based on standards and platforms.
About the Strategic Technology Management Specialization
The success of modern companies depends critically on their manager’s ability to generate strategic innovationwhich leverages technological and market changes. A key part of the equation is delivering new products that deliver exceptional customer value. Another essential element is implementing innovation initiatives effectively. The Strategic Technology Management specialization is targeted towards aspiring managers, managers at all levels, and entrepreneurs who lookto gaina well-rounded knowledge of technology managementthrough courses thatintegrate the areas of strategic innovation, customercentric product development, andmanaging innovation. Topics covered include:
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.