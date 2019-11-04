About this Course

40,303 recent views
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Skills you will gain

  • Business Model
  • Innovation
  • Business Value
  • Innovation Management
Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 7 in the
Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization
Approx. 20 hours to complete
English

Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Start working towards your Master's degree

This course is part of the 100% online Master of Business Administration (iMBA) from University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. If you are admitted to the full program, your courses count towards your degree learning.
Learn More

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Content RatingThumbs Up97%(4,175 ratings)
Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Course Orientation

2 hours to complete
3 videos (Total 14 min), 6 readings, 1 quiz
4 hours to complete

Module 1: Finding Your Innovation Sweet Spot: Crafting a Great Value Proposition

4 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 88 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
2

Week 2

5 hours to complete

Module 2: There Is More to a Product Than Just Function: Assessing Industry Trends

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 67 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

4 hours to complete

Module 3: Developing Winning Products: Sometimes Less Is More

4 hours to complete
7 videos (Total 70 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

5 hours to complete

Module 4: Executing Innovative Business Models: The Whole Is Bigger Than the Sum of Its Parts

5 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 74 min), 2 readings, 5 quizzes
1 hour to complete

Course Conclusion

1 hour to complete
2 videos (Total 8 min), 2 readings

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM STRATEGIC INNOVATION: BUILDING AND SUSTAINING INNOVATIVE ORGANIZATIONS

View all reviews

About the Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship Specialization

Innovation: From Creativity to Entrepreneurship

Frequently Asked Questions

More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder