Jan 10, 2020
An excellent course.\n\nI am trying to complete it as soon as possible since I am busy with my work and MBA study. Then I have a plan to start with another course on my list.\n\nThanks to all the team
Nov 4, 2019
I very much enjoyed completing my first course in coursera! It was very convenient with my schedule and I will be continuing these courses until I receive full completion in this particular course.
By Rafis A•
May 13, 2020
The course "Strategic Innovation" is well organized and can be recommended to students and managers-practitioners:
- Comprehensive overview of approaches to management of innovations;
- Supported by many case studies from real business;
- Good balance of lectures and quizzes and tests;
- Good visualization
- Clear and simple presentation of complex topics and issues
By Gilnei J L•
Feb 21, 2019
The course is great! The product cycle, business model and the tool that this Innovation course offers makes total sense and are useful to help you track your way to success on innovation segment.
By Swapnil D•
Jun 24, 2019
I absolutely liked this course. The content is very relevant and is well paced for self-learning. I would highly recommend to anyone who wants to understand strategic innovation.
By Farhan M R•
Apr 22, 2020
I significantly enjoyed finishing this course in coursera! I prefer to give thanks the organisers of the course for the general outstanding quality of the course. The content is incredibly informative and goes straight to the purpose. it's excellent as associate degree introduction to the necessities of strategic innovation. i actually appreciated the intensive use of examples, it helped not solely to expeditiously assimilate the ideas however conjointly to look at in style brands in a totally different way! As for criticism, i might solely counsel to feature descriptions underneath the slides for every module, in order that reviewing the categories may be easier. THANK YOU!!!
By Maroun c•
May 3, 2020
That is a well-versed course with a loads of targeted examples that will let you understand the gap between building and sustaining innovations; in addition, it helps you fill the gap by designing the appropriate business model
By Tony P C•
Jun 14, 2020
I recommend this course for managers who want to innovate in their companies in a consistent way. The course will show you how to develop a business model that helps you create truly innovative products.
By Michelle J•
Nov 25, 2017
University of Illinois Coursera has some of the best MOOC courses with a global reach and diverse teachers who are experts in their fields. Highly recommended for entrepreneurs, business leaders, and those with a business and non-business major background.
By Timothy A A•
Nov 4, 2019
By GAMAL A•
Jan 11, 2020
By M M•
May 19, 2017
One of the better courses I've taken. Combined with UIUC live sessions (for iMBA students), the content makes even more sense and has much better relevance.
By Audrey R K•
May 30, 2020
This is an interesting course with videos that will really engage you in learning about the building aspect of strategic innovation. Prof. Raj further engages the learner with simple and relevant examples throughout the course, and I think that he did a great job in this course! The peer-review assignments were also relevant to us since they revolve around everyday items we consume, so we can apply our experience as consumers into crafting our responses to the questions. A fantastic course to take especially if you have zero background in Business but are interested in learning the innovation aspect of it!
By Tommaso L P•
Jan 2, 2019
I would like to thank the organisers of the course for the overall outstanding quality of the course. The content is very informative and goes straight to the point. It is perfect as an introduction to the essentials of strategic innovation. I really appreciated the extensive use of examples, it helped not only to efficiently assimilate the concepts but also to view popular brands in a very different way! As for criticism, I would only suggest to add descriptions under the slides for each module, so that reviewing the classes can be easier. Thanks again!
By Rafiq A•
Apr 12, 2020
Amazing course that has practical implications. Easily one of the 2 best iMBA courses I did. This one and the business strategy course by Professor Deepak Sowmya. Excellent quality teaching by Raj sir and Love added his insights as well. All the points mentioned can be applied in read world situations.
By Peter v B•
Jan 10, 2019
Great course, with good academic course material, supported with very nice examples. The teacher Raj Echambadi explains it all very clear on a nice and funny way. I also really enjoyed the assignments.
Keep up the good work University of Illinois!
By Yun Y L•
May 25, 2020
Very insightful and engaging course on innovation! The tests have the right difficulty level, and videos are of appropriate length as well. It is also great that a compilation of the lecture slides and transcripts were provided as well.
By Josie K•
Jun 29, 2020
really enjoyed this course. the content is important and relevant. teachers make a big impact on the learning. Prof Raj used innovative ways of filming to teach. great teacher and presenter.
By Sherianne T Y T•
Jun 4, 2020
Great course for those with no prior business knowledge. Everything from prospect theory to business models is explained in great detail with plenty of illustrative examples.
By Ajeeth A•
Oct 3, 2019
Great introductory material to those unfamiliar to business concepts. Great examples and structure to the course, I highly recommend this to all prospective learners.
By Sharlene V•
May 5, 2020
What an interesting course. Any one who dreams of starting their own business will be amiss to not do this course. It's vital to success and fun to learn!
By Dhinesh A D•
Apr 15, 2020
A very good start for those who wants to learn the core managerial concepts and strategies. Very well explained real life examples and engaging lectures.
By Treasure L R•
Apr 11, 2018
This is an excellent course. The material is helpful and Dr. Echambadi does an excellent job at breaking down key concepts and giving ample examples.
By Chris K•
Apr 9, 2020
Professor was excellent, thoughtful in his lectures . Professor did not just stand in front of a green screen and read off his slides. Very "sticky"
By Alejandra A A•
May 13, 2019
The course provides valuable insights and tools with which get to a better understanding of the process of sustainable innovation and competition.
By Josh M•
Feb 18, 2019
I really enjoyed this course. The content is presented well and the examples are well chosen. I can't wait to dive back in to the next course.
By Soumaila D•
Jan 26, 2020
It was an excellent very intensive course. I believe it can help me in journey for success. Thank you all both our prominent professors.