Technology Strategy: Creative Destruction by University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
About the Course
The success of modern companies depends critically on their ability to manage and respond to technological change. Innovation is continually challenging companies’ competitive advantages, giving rise to new business models, and stimulating new platform-based competition. Managers and entrepreneurs need to understand these strategic forces and how they impact firms and industries in the modern knowledge economy. This course explains how technological innovation affects the competitive dynamics of markets, and how managers and entrepreneurs alike can strategically manage these dynamics to maximize the likelihood of success.
Drawing on many years of research, this course teaches various tools, concepts, and analytical frameworks that help to characterize and analyze strategic problems arising from innovation and technological change. It also offers appropriate strategic responses that managers and entrepreneurs can implement to achieve market leadership for their companies. In a nutshell, this course seeks to help managers and entrepreneurs navigate through the “gales of creative destruction” (a term coined by the famous economist Joseph Schumpeter) unleashed by technological innovation....
