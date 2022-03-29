- Technology Strategy
- Business model innovation
- New Product Development
- Customer Behavior and Innovation
- Innovation Management
- R&D Management
- Business Strategy
- Product Management
- Strategic Management
- Lead and develop innovation teams
- Design and lead innovation initiatives
- Address resistance to innovation initiatives
Strategic Technology Management Specialization
Gain a strategic view of technology & innovation. Participants learn tools 1) to gain strategic advantage as they manage and respond to technological and business model change, 2) to leverage technological changes to deliver new value that customers appreciate, and 3) to effectively lead innovation initiatives.
Offered By
What you will learn
Skills, knowledge and strategies to analyze business situations and develop strategic responses in highly innovative and fast-moving businesses.
The concept of innovation and the critical role customers can play in development of successful innovation
Capture customer information to fuel innovation
Apply understanding of customer needs and the adoption process to identify opportunities for innovation and new product development
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
A central premise of these courses is obtaining well-rounded expertise to understand and undertake effective strategic innovation. Course videos include application-based exercises that encourage students to apply conceptual materials to their experience and readings.
No prior experience required.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Technology Strategy: Creative Destruction
The success of modern companies depends critically on their ability to manage and respond to technological change. Innovation is continually challenging companies’ competitive advantages, giving rise to new business models, and stimulating new platform-based competition. Managers and entrepreneurs need to understand these strategic forces and how they impact firms and industries in the modern knowledge economy. This course explains how technological innovation affects the competitive dynamics of markets, and how managers and entrepreneurs alike can strategically manage these dynamics to maximize the likelihood of success.
Customer Centric Innovation
Successful innovation starts with understanding customer needs and ends with a delighted customer. This course is created to develop a holistic understanding of customers’ role in developing successful innovations and how to capture and utilize customer information to create successful innovations.
Managing Innovation: Ambidexterity, Teams and Leading Change
You may have noticed that what is new often behaves differently than what has become accepted over time, whether it is in a market, or a technology, or involves people and firms. Much research supports these general ideas, and one implication is that management of innovation often requires different approaches and skills than management in established arenas. This course helps you develop a perspective on managing innovation. That is, you will build your capability to lead and design your organization to effectively implement innovation initiatives and achieve their strategic intent.
Offered by
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
The University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is a world leader in research, teaching and public engagement, distinguished by the breadth of its programs, broad academic excellence, and internationally renowned faculty and alumni. Illinois serves the world by creating knowledge, preparing students for lives of impact, and finding solutions to critical societal needs.
