Communication Skills for Engineers Specialization
Build Your Engineering Communication Toolkit. Build a toolkit of communication skills that gives you the confidence to be an engineering leader.
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
At the specialization level, each week you will complete a series of self-assessments leading to a development of a Personal Communication Improvements Plan. In the Oral Communication course, you will complete a series of assignments culminating in a real-life presentation on a topic important to your organization or you personally. In the Interpersonal Communication course, you will develop your Personal Brand pitch and a toolbox of technique to communicate with different people in different situations. In the course on writing, you will improve documents you distribute to your co-workers, supervisors, and clients.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Oral Communication for Engineering Leaders
Taught by Rice University communication faculty from the Rice Center for Engineering Leadership (RCEL). This course covers core topics in oral communication: Communication strategy, content, data visualization, and delivery. You’ll learn key principles in
Interpersonal Communication for Engineering Leaders
This course covers communication skills that engineering leaders use every day to motivate, inspire, and support the people in their organizations.
Writing Skills for Engineering Leaders
Engineering leaders must write extensively for their jobs, and their writing needs to be professional, reader-focused, and error-free. What leaders write in particular can affect productivity and the bottom line, so the written communication that leaders create must be clear and concise. In this course, you’ll learn essential writing skills that you can apply in your daily activities on the job as an engineering leader. You’ll learn key principles in
Offered by
Rice University
Rice University is consistently ranked among the top 20 universities in the U.S. and the top 100 in the world. Rice has highly respected schools of Architecture, Business, Continuing Studies, Engineering, Humanities, Music, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy.
