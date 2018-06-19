RS
Sep 8, 2020
The audience focused writing strategy - to think before you write (think about your audience, key message to convey), really helps me a lot to get my ideas across.
MT
Aug 2, 2020
This course has helped me gain better writing skills. It covers a huge range of areas concerning writing and whatever is taught is extremely helpful. Thank
By sherry h•
Jun 18, 2018
Update：I got the course finally completed (finally got a grade) a few days after I submitted the review.I have submitted my week 2 assignments before due date, but no grades have been given for 20 days. I also posted the link on the discussion forum as recommended by the course instructor. However, still no grades after 12 days of my post, even though the course instructor promise to check peer assignment grades throughout the week. Now the course ended with everything locked and I have no way to contact the instructor to get my assignment graded. This happened to my the oral communication course as well. How can I ever get this course completed.......Very frustrating experience, even though the course itself is very good.
By Yash Y•
Jul 12, 2020
Very Good Course. It is very Informative.
By SHIVANAND T S•
Apr 4, 2020
very good course for Engineers
By Farhana Q•
Jun 30, 2020
A great course for engineers with useful content. However, there is no interaction with the instructors which is the key missing piece of your course AND the peer review process is ad hoc. This has to be more formalized; for example, writers should be paired with someone of a similar skillset and yet, I was reviewing work that requires significant errors. There needs to be a second draft review so writers can go back and review the feedback and then self-edit. There is no function to resubmit a second or final draft. Finally, the quizzes are not a good indication of learning.
By Tai-Chia H•
Jul 9, 2020
This course provides necessary and useful writing skills that are highly related engineering. I haven't thought too much in writing until I took this course. Very helpful.
By Rola S•
Sep 9, 2020
The audience focused writing strategy - to think before you write (think about your audience, key message to convey), really helps me a lot to get my ideas across.
By Ramiro R•
Jul 21, 2017
Learned a lot on how to build paragraphs and use active voice instead of passive. Little details really make a difference when communicating in writing.
By Kucheriavyi N A•
Jan 11, 2021
Очень хороший курс всем советую
By Kiran A•
Dec 23, 2017
Strong contents. However, I felt this was a bit imbalanced towards the first two weeks, and not as satisfactory as the first two courses in this specialization. Was expecting more assignments in this one. But five stars to Prof. Gayle Moran's engaging lectures!
By Anjishnu D•
Jun 16, 2020
It was a very good experience to attend this course. It tells you some very important writing skills that you should possess for a good writing.
By Gabriella C F•
Mar 1, 2020
I really recommend this course. It gave me some valuable tools to improve my writing and subjects to research and develop even more my skills.
By PRANJAL S•
Jan 20, 2022
The course is amazing if you really want to enhance your writing and vocabulary skills to become a smart engineer near future. All the best.
By Dr M R•
Jun 27, 2020
All video lecturs are good. Problem statement for written assignments are elaborate and make us think before we write
By MD. E H•
Jun 3, 2020
I think every graduate who completed their graduation with an engineering degree should enroll this specialization.
By Germán F•
Oct 6, 2021
I have learned so much in this course. I gained a lot of confidence and my readers and team mates are thankful.
By Quân V T•
Aug 7, 2020
A lot of useful knowledge about communication and writing and implementing a problem is good for an engineer
By Mahesh S•
Apr 8, 2020
Valuable course to improve writing skill & thoughts before write. It surely makes Engineering Leaders.
By Fiqri N F•
Jun 3, 2021
excellent course and very useful for improving a writing skills in engineering fields
By SAGAR S S•
Jun 27, 2020
This course is very helpful for developing professional writing skills in Engineers
By vanshad k•
Jun 9, 2020
I really learned a lot from this course about writing skills,paragraph writing etc
By Chaitanya K•
May 4, 2018
A course for every one. Good representation of the different aspects of writing.
By Chin Z L•
Jul 20, 2020
Thanks for the course! I have learn lots of writing method in this course.
By Yugal•
Apr 6, 2020
Awesome course. Interaction with peer and review with peers is great part.
By Arman A•
Oct 5, 2020
Thank ypu so much coursera for ur help
coursera is the best learning site.
By Rohan P P•
Jun 17, 2020
This is the most detailed course based on writing skills. I loved it.